Kenly, NC

WNCT

Suspect wanted in Duplin County shooting death

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is wanted in the shooting death of a man that happened early Saturday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation responded to Boy Scout Lane in Warsaw after a report of a person shot and killed. Officials found Raekwon […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Kenly, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kenly, NC
City
Gibson, NC
cbs17

Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
CLAYTON, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party

Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Motorcycle crash reported in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday at Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham. The crash occurred before 7:45 a.m. and a red SUV appeared to be involved. WRAL News is working to learn if anyone was injured.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

