WITN
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies. During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.
Suspect wanted in Duplin County shooting death
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is wanted in the shooting death of a man that happened early Saturday. Duplin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, officers from the Warsaw Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation responded to Boy Scout Lane in Warsaw after a report of a person shot and killed. Officials found Raekwon […]
jocoreport.com
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
Teen dead, one other injured in Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCT) — Nash County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a large party in Whitakers. Deputies responded at around 1:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Lonsome Pine Road to a call of a shooting. They found the area where a party of about 200 people […]
cbs17
Do you recognize him? Police looking for fraud suspect in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check. Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27. They provided the following photos of the suspect. Anyone who...
Autopsy released in death of 34-year-old inmate at the Durham County jail
The newly released medical examiner’s report declared Brittany Kittrell’s cause of death undetermined.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
cbs17
Woman stole U-Haul truck, caught in Edgecombe County: deputies
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies has arrested a woman who stole a U-Haul truck. Deputies say 31-year-old Heather D. Wright, of Charlotte, was found driving a stolen U-Haul through Edgecombe County. After receiving a notification from one of...
Feds seek 8-year prison term for former Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Rocky Mount police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, Aug. 4, prosecutors say former Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to […]
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
Motorcycle crash reported in Durham
Durham, N.C. — A motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday at Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham. The crash occurred before 7:45 a.m. and a red SUV appeared to be involved. WRAL News is working to learn if anyone was injured.
cbs17
Drug bust: 2 convicted felons found selling drugs in Roanoke Rapids, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two convicted felons who were found selling drugs in Roanoke Rapids Friday. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Elijah Tyler Thorne and 65-year-old Jimmie Lee Thorne Jr., both of Roanoke Rapids, after executing a search warrant. Deputies...
chathamjournal.com
Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County
Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
1 dead in Sunday morning shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
cbs17
Impaired driver suspected, 2 taken to hospital after head-on Wake County crash, NC trooper says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road was closed just outside southeast Raleigh Sunday afternoon following a head-on collision between two vehicles, officials said. The wreck was reported around 3:15 p.m. along Barwell Road at Shirley Street, which is just off Poole Road near the Neuse River bridge. The North...
‘We were traumatized’: Viral TikTok shows Myrtle Beach hotel’s unsanitary conditions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A TikTok showing the moldy conditions inside the Sea Mist Resort in downtown Myrtle Beach now has more than six million views and nearly 35,000 comments. The poster, Kelly Bruce, is from Durham, North Carolina. She saved up to take her lifelong friends on a girls’ trip to Myrtle Beach. […]
