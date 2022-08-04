SONAR Sightings for Aug. 4: Volumes out of Detroit hit highest level on record

Read on www.freightwaves.com
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $4M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
Detroit News
Second round of heavy rainfall expected for southeast Michigan; watch for flooding
An initial round of showers and storms moved across Michigan early Monday, but a second round later has the potential to bring flash floods across lower Michigan, increasing hazards on roadways and potentially filling basements. Residents will be dealing with a hot and humid early afternoon after showers and storms...
deadlinedetroit.com
Video: 2 Minutes With A Detroit Bar Owner in Eastern Market on Covid, Lions Tailgating
Erik Olson, a big, imposing figure with the gift of shmooze, was sitting at a table outside his bar in Eastern Market last Saturday when I stopped by. For about nine years Olson, 50, has owned Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market at 1408 E. Fisher Fwy. In recent times, Covid has presented business challenges. But he says things are getting back to normal, and he's looking forward to the Detroit Lions tailgaters in Eastern Market on Sundays, some of whom come to his bar during or after the game.
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
ahealthiermichigan.org
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday
Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Detroit News
Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in less than a week
Police are investigating the second mass shooting in less than a week in Detroit. One person is dead and four are wounded in a shooting Saturday morning near Gratiot and Saratoga on the city's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said. The four wounded were taken to the hospital, he said.
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit Shootings at Dope House and Street-Corner Dice Game Leave 3 Dead, 9 Wounded
Two mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday within 12 hours and seven miles apart, resulted in three dead and nine wounded, Detroit Police said Sunday. Around 10:45 a.m., three people were wounded and two died died at a shooting at an abandoned residence suspected of being a dope house on Saratoga Street near Gratiot on Detroit's east side, Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien tells Deadline Detroit.
Detroit News
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
thevarsitynews.net
100 Glynn Ct.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Locksmith carjacked and shot on the job on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A locksmith is out of surgery and recovering after he was carjacked and shot while on the job on Detroit’s west side. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Sorrento Avenue, not far from Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road and Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct intersection.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
