carolinapanorama.com
Orangeburg native named risk professional of year
The South Carolina Public Risk Management Association Risk Professional of the Year Award aims to raise the profile and recognize an individual who exemplifies excellence, innovation and commitment to the Risk and Insurance Management field and the outstanding programs the honoree has implemented within their organization. “As our organizations and...
ciu.edu
CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician
Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
abccolumbia.com
End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
harlanenterprise.net
UK’s Geiger is helping turn South Carolina blue
Tony Geiger’s son is UK junior defensive back Jalen Geiger and he’s not shy about showing his support for the Wildcats in Columbia, S.C., where the Geigers live. “In front of our house there is a big UK flag,” Tony Geiger said. “We are nestled between Clemson and South Carolina fans but I show my UK love on my truck, too. We push the Big Blue Nation here.”
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
live5news.com
SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
WLTX.com
A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
This South Carolina Gamecocks ticket idea is telling
The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently gone viral due to local stores selling tickets to their football games, and not in a good way. Never in my life have I seen college football tickets being sold on the shelves of retail stores and, based on reactions from social media, I don’t believe that I am alone in that statement.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Cheryl Banks, Tyrone Murdock unite in marriage
Cheryl D. Banks of Barnwell and Tyrone A. Murdock of Bamberg were united in marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The Rev. Lisa Way officiated. The bride was given in marriage by George E. Carrie.
carolinapanorama.com
PROJECT GOOD NEIGHBOR: Long-running project still helping but needs help
The Project Good Neighbor program has been allowing Orangeburg residents to help others in paying utility bills for decades. Though it is well supported by utility and community officials, a recent downturn in funding may be cause for concern. Project Good Neighbor began in 1989 and is a partnership between...
live5news.com
Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall
BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
Kershaw County's water waste rate study has changed how much residents will pay
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County completed a wastewater rate study in the 2022 fiscal year to evaluate the needs of its growing community. Now, residents in the area are starting to see the changes. One of those residents is Melissa Widder who received a letter in the mail...
The Post and Courier
Audit finds $3.3M in assets missing from Columbia-area town where mayor left amid scandal
SWANSEA — A recent audit of Swansea's budget for the 2021 fiscal year shows more than $3 million in missing assets, creating turmoil as the town, where a former official already faces embezzlement charges, attempts to pass its 2023 budget. The audit report, which the Swansea Town Council received...
Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]
WIS-TV
Auditor: Explanation of Swansea’s missing records for $3.3M cancelled and never rescheduled
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - Two members of Swansea Town Council and the town-hired auditor said there was a meeting to discuss the town’s problematic financial record keeping, but it was cancelled and not rescheduled. Swansea’s town government is facing scrutiny after an audit found the town did not have...
