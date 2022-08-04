ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

carolinapanorama.com

Orangeburg native named risk professional of year

The South Carolina Public Risk Management Association Risk Professional of the Year Award aims to raise the profile and recognize an individual who exemplifies excellence, innovation and commitment to the Risk and Insurance Management field and the outstanding programs the honoree has implemented within their organization. “As our organizations and...
ORANGEBURG, SC
ciu.edu

CIU online degree fits the schedule of busy pastor and musician

Pastor Travis Greene of Forward City Church says that every church service should be a celebration that is full of energy. That’s why there’s a DJ in the lobby of Forward City, bells are rung announcing first-time visitors, and the host on the shuttle buses shouts, “Hey, are you ready for church?”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Why are certain parts of Columbia hotter than others? Researchers are working to find out

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has been baking during the dog days of summer, but researchers are trying to figure out just what the warmest parts of town are. Thanks to the help of over thirty volunteers the city is completing that mission, thanks to a new climate mapping initiative. Kristin Dow is a Professor at The University of South Carolina who is heading up the initiative, "It's pretty exciting cause we're only one of fourteen cities in the United States and two internationally chosen to participate in this," she says.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

End to universal free meals in schools may offer challenges

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As the new school year approaches, pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat for free have ended. Families will now need to complete an income-based application to qualify for free meals. Dr. Orgul Ozturk, economics professor at the University of South Carolina, says she...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
harlanenterprise.net

UK’s Geiger is helping turn South Carolina blue

Tony Geiger’s son is UK junior defensive back Jalen Geiger and he’s not shy about showing his support for the Wildcats in Columbia, S.C., where the Geigers live. “In front of our house there is a big UK flag,” Tony Geiger said. “We are nestled between Clemson and South Carolina fans but I show my UK love on my truck, too. We push the Big Blue Nation here.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SC State mourns loss of recent graduate killed in Walterboro shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A college in Orangeburg is morning the loss of a recent graduate who died in a Saturday shooting in Walterboro. South Carolina State University says they offer the family of Dexter Lynah, Jr. its deepest condolences. Lynah, Jr., 23, of Walterboro, was identified as the victim...
WLTX.com

A look inside Claflin's newest affordable housing project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — On Friday, surrounded by colleagues, Claflin University's president, Dwan Warmack cut the ribbon, officially opening 'The Villas at Claflin.' According to Warmack, the new housing option, which is located less than half a mile from the school, is being offered at below market rate for staff and faculty.
ORANGEBURG, SC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
FanSided

This South Carolina Gamecocks ticket idea is telling

The South Carolina Gamecocks have recently gone viral due to local stores selling tickets to their football games, and not in a good way. Never in my life have I seen college football tickets being sold on the shelves of retail stores and, based on reactions from social media, I don’t believe that I am alone in that statement.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) another earthquake in South Carolina on Thursday night. According to USGS, the earthquake was felt at around 2:40 p.m. 4.8 miles southeast of Elgin. Officials say the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 5 kilometers.
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thepeoplesentinel.com

Cheryl Banks, Tyrone Murdock unite in marriage

Cheryl D. Banks of Barnwell and Tyrone A. Murdock of Bamberg were united in marriage on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Sweetwater Country Club in Barnwell. The Rev. Lisa Way officiated. The bride was given in marriage by George E. Carrie.
BARNWELL, SC
carolinapanorama.com

PROJECT GOOD NEIGHBOR: Long-running project still helping but needs help

The Project Good Neighbor program has been allowing Orangeburg residents to help others in paying utility bills for decades. Though it is well supported by utility and community officials, a recent downturn in funding may be cause for concern. Project Good Neighbor began in 1989 and is a partnership between...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Wrong-way collision in Orangeburg leaves 1 dead

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wrong-way collision that left one person dead in Orangeburg early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., a 2011 Ford Taurus was traveling north in the south-bound lane of U.S. Highway 301 near Carriage Hill Road when it hit a freightliner tractor trailer head-on, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
News19 WLTX

New bridge in Bethune expected to open in the Fall

BETHUNE, S.C. — Construction cones and road closed signs fill US-1 heading into Bethune. It's due to a bridge project that started back in 2019, and residents are curious about when the construction will end. Ciera David and her family, who live right in front of the project, say...
BETHUNE, SC
WBTW News13

Parents of South Carolina newborn charged after infant found dead

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a newborn have been charged with neglect in connection with the infant’s death in July, South Carolina authorities said. Melissa Bautch, 21, of Sumter, called police on July 31, saying she had delivered a baby a few months prematurely about two days earlier, Sumter police said in a […]

