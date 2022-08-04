Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection

Read on therealdeal.com
Related
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
Two Suffer Life-Threatening Injuries In Fairfield Crash
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Fairfield County. Police responded to the crash in the town of Fairfield at the intersection of Commerce Drive and Coolidge Street at about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Investigators found that a...
longisland.com
Wanted for Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
Cops: Thief identified through surveillance video arrested in thefts from vehicles in Flanders area
Southampton Town Police report the arrest of a Flanders teen in connection with numerous thefts from vehicles in the Flanders area. Police said they arrested Nathan Morvillo, 18, last night after an investigation of the larcenies in the area. They did not disclose when the larcenies occurred, but said Morvillo was identified through various video surveillance cameras in the area.
NBC New York
Reckless Long Island Man Put Helicopter Pilot in Danger: Police
A man accused of endangering a helicopter pilot flying over Long Island was arrested Saturday night, police said. The 32-year-old Bayville man allegedly aimed a green laser pointer at the aircraft flying over Jericho around 11 p.m. "interfering with the pilot's ability" to fly, police said. But officials said the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Cops: Ex Rockville Centre restaurant owner murders girlfriend
A former Rockville Centre restaurateur was arrested last week and charged with the July 30 shooting death of his girlfriend, authorities said. Nassau County police captured the suspect, identified as Mark E. Small, 55, of Elmont, after a car struck him along the Long Island Expressway as he was chasing after a small dog, which he took from the victim’s apartment, according to published reports.
Police: Duo stole car in Lake Grove while it was charging
Justin Frare, 32, and Christopher Danielo, 32, demanded money, sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the car.
Man napping in vehicle wakes up to find carjacker digging in his pockets, police say
LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man napping in his car on Long Island woke up to find a carjacker digging through his pockets, police said. The victim of the carjacking fell asleep in his electric Chevrolet Bolt while it was charging in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on […]
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into cars in North Massapequa
Masked thieves were caught on camera going street-to-street in North Massapequa community, breaking into cars – and now the neighborhood is looking to catch the criminals.
Crash shuts down Sound Avenue in Riverhead
Sound Avenue in Riverhead is closed to traffic due to a crash at the intersection with Osborn Avenue. A Suffolk County Police helicopter was called to airlift one victim to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead Fire Department was called to extricate a victim from the vehicle, which appears to have...
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
27east.com
No Jail Time For Driver That Fled Fatal Accident
By T. E. McMorrow On August 5, almost exactly a year to the day that Daniel Campbell struck and fatally injured Devesh Kishore Samtani on Old Stone Highway, the judge... more. Jay Rowe, the 48-year-old Springs man who eluded justice for five days after not showing ... 2 Aug...
Dog Sitter Charged After Leaving Labrador, Poodle In Locked Car In Manorville, Police Say
A woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two dogs inside a locked car on Long Island. Suffolk County Police arrested Maria Chojnncka, age 60, following the incident that occurred Thursday, Aug. 4, in a parking lot in Manorville. Officers were called to the lot, located near County Road 111...
longisland.com
Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Harm to Jake's 58 Casino Employees
Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for threatening mass harm at an Islandia casino last week. Joshua Hurt wrote a comment on a travel website on July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility.
Fire departments across LI prep for possibility of brush fires due to drought conditions
Fire departments say they are ready in case that happens again with large brush trucks made specifically to go into the woods and fight wildfires.
nypressnews.com
Window Smasher Allegedly Hit 27 Cars With Bricks on Long Island, Cops Say
An East Meadow man is in custody after cops say he went on a bizarre spree this week with a brick, smashing windows on 27 cars. Nassau County Police responded to a 911 call Thursday morning for a man throwing bricks through car windows on East Meadow Avenue. After a brief search they arrested Tejinder Singh, 28, without incident.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Child On Bicycle Hit By Car
2022-08-05@1:00pm–#Fairfield CT– Report of a child on a bicycle hit by a car on Fairfield Woods Road near Morehouse Highway.
300-year-old 'Richardson Home' in Plandome Manor demolished
A piece of Long Island history dating back to the 18th century has been demolished.
Comments / 0