Louisiana Education superintendent lauds Florida-based Moms for Liberty group
(The Center Square) – The highest state official overseeing education in Louisiana is expressing overwhelming support for a parent-led movement in Florida. Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education, sent a letter this week to Florida-based Moms for Liberty, a national advocacy group created to empower parents.
Louisiana Approved to Issue P-EBT to Families of Children 0-5
DCFS received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. Unlike the P-EBT program for children attending K-12 schools, the Child Care P-EBT program will be issued to the families of children who receive SNAP benefits if those children lived in or attended child care in areas where facilities were closed or operating with reduced hours. As with the PEBT benefits for school children, the 0-5 P EBT benefits will be issued to SNAP households in the fall and will have a 90 day expiration date if they are not used.
Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states
Maximus call center workers in Hattiesburg picket during a previous strike. They are organizing another demonstration Monday, Aug. 8, in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia. (Photo courtesy of CWA) Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s...
Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund to Help Those Facing Foreclosure Due to COVID-19
The Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund provides mortgage assistance to Louisiana homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19 and who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. The program will provide up to $25,000 in financial aid to low- to moderate-income families who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure.
