Astronomy

Watch: Odd 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Brazil

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhf2m_0h58ue3z00

By Tim Binnall

A witness in Brazil was left scratching their head when they stepped out onto the balcony of their apartment and spotted a puzzling white disk hovering in the sky. The peculiar UFO sighting reportedly occurred last month in the coastal city of Maceió. According to the unnamed witness, "I have seen many planes passing by and I can say that this object is not a mere plane." To that end, the unidentified aerial anomaly, seen in the footage above, somewhat resembles a classic flying saucer as it sports a disk shape and what appears to be a pointed top.

Alas, since the footage largely just shows the anomaly in the sky without anything nearby to gauge its size or distance, deciphering what the object could be is something of a challenge. That said, setting aside the possibility that the oddity is an alien craft cruising along the coast of Brazil , some skeptical observers have suggested that the UFO could be an errant balloon or perhaps a drone. With that in mind, what's your best guess for what the witness filmed flying over Maceió? Share your theory with us at the Coast to Coast AM Facebook page.

