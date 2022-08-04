City of Reno offering sandbags to residents as rainstorms, flood watches continue

Read on foxreno.com
FOX Reno
Fireworks sparked quarter acre brush fire in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire sparked by roman candle fireworks in North Valleys, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:41 p.m., crews responded to 12880 Moya Blvd. and knocked down a small brush fire. The fire was approximately a...
FOX Reno
Lyon County Dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Lyon County Dispatch phones are down on Monday morning. Officials reported the outage around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. The 911 calls are being answered by Carson City. Officials say the dispatchers are not as familiar with the Lyon County area and ask callers to be patient.
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
mynews4.com
Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
KOLO TV Reno
Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County is dealing with flooding in some towns and homes. Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.
mymotherlode.com
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
KOLO TV Reno
Vendors travel from around the region for Stone Mills Annual Craft Fair
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Students and staff at Eagle Valley Middle School will begin the 2022-2023 school year with a new bigger campus. On Friday, August 5th; teachers, administrators, and local dignitaries joined the community for a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new expansion of the Carson City School District middle school. The event culminated a more than 13-month construction project at the school.
FOX Reno
Dragon Lights Festival extended through August 14
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Dragon Lights Festival will remain in Reno a little while longer. Tianyu Arts & Culture announced on Monday that they will extend the Dragon Lights Festival through Sunday, Aug. 14 with community support. The illuminous wonderland is open every evening...
2news.com
NB I-580 Second Street On-Ramp to Temporarily Close As Part of Spaghetti Bowl Construction
The Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is scheduled to be closed Aug. 8-Sept. 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, the Second Street on-ramp to northbound I-580 will be closed 24-7 as...
sierranevadaally.org
Lift the Streets
A woman driving in the passenger seat of a vintage convertible, films on her DSLR camera. When they reach the Reno arch she stands and points the camera up at the monument then leans back so she’s laying on the back of the car’s exterior. Her smile is huge.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
2news.com
Crews call off search for man who fell into Truckee River
Crews with the Reno Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District searched for a man who fell into the Truckee River Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Dorostkar Park. Officials say two people were floating on innertubes downstream when at...
2news.com
Fires Burning Southeast of Carson City
A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City. The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area. Sierra Front says it's now 27.5 acres. Fire crews tell us it's believed to be human-caused but it remains under investigation. No buildings...
FOX Reno
Child care shortage in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
worldatlas.com
8 Best Small Towns In Nevada
Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
mynews4.com
Homeowners warn about 'deceptive' Reno contractor after losing thousands
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outside Yan Lei's South Reno home, he's sweeping up a mistake which he says costs him thousands. "We've had all these materials outside my yard and I don't know what to do with him," says Lei. Spread throughout the majority of...
2news.com
Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night
A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
New video shows damage caused by flash floods along SR-89
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — After severe flash floods forced road closures along State Route 89 near Markleeville on Thursday, CHP has released video of why road closures will continue through Friday. The mud and debris flow occurred the most near burn scars where the soil is loose and there is little to no vegetation to […]
FOX Reno
Crews knock down two vehicle fires early morning on I-80 at Sparks Boulevard
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A semi truck and a trailer went ablaze shortly after midnight on Saturday at I-80 East at Sparks Blvd. At approximately 2:09 a.m. on August 6, the Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) responded to a report of a vehicle on fire.
