This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan

Sandy Marcus
3d ago
Senior citizens can bearly afford rental apartments pay bills and put food in their homes let alone pay for medication on top of all that.
Miss Penny
3d ago
Well okay then, how old is too old to have to live with other adults? Who would want to after say 20 to 21 years old ? Must be why so many adults are still living in their parents basement.
3d ago
3d ago
I can tell you young people one thing for sure, put money away each payday and never touch it till you are of retirement age. I wish I would have. I'm paying the price now in my old age. hard to pay the rent let alone eat.
