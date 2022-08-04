ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet 'Stone Theory'

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The members of Stone Theory joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti for Racine & Me this week. The group's members are Jacob Saal, Jake Cole, Kelly Cole, Matt Phillips and Kade Kozak. Jake and Kelly are siblings and have been playing music together since they can...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street

MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials said all eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led...
CBS 58

Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sikh community's healing continues 10 years after shooting

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The healing continues for the Sikh community 10 years after seven people were killed in an Oak Creek shooting. From culture to history, the religious group welcomed people from all walks of life to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Saturday – a day of understanding and sharing religion and culture.
OAK CREEK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man accused of shooting at FBI agent may be in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Georgia may be in Wisconsin, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The FBI office in Milwaukee is asking people to look out for Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Authorities...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
MILWAUKEE, WI

