20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
CBS 58
Overnight shooting near 76th and Grantosa leaves one dead
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting around 1:03 am. that left one dead overnight near 76th and Grantosa. Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man suffered non-fatal injuries while a 32-year-old Milwaukee man died from the shooting. This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 8 injured in 8 incidents Saturday
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating eight shootings that left eight injured Saturday, August 6 in the city of Milwaukee. Five of those shootings happened within 70 minutes, police say. 22nd and National. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting near 22nd and National around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Deer District ‘Brewtown Rumble’ benefits mentorship nonprofit
MILWAUKEE - Motorcycles took over Milwaukee's Deer District Sunday, Aug. 7 for the "Brewtown Rumble." It's a ride-in vintage motorcycle show where it doesn’t matter the make, model or condition of the bike. It just matters that you ride it!. "Probably, I don't think even a quarter of the...
CBS 58
Not a fading fad: Return of vinyl lasts with revival of former Exclusive Company locations
GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- When Jennifer Young learned the owner of Greenfield's Exclusive Company location had passed away, she did whatever she could to keep the music playing. Jennifer is one of a handful of music-lovers who have stepped up in recent months to keep record stores in southeast Wisconsin open.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet 'Stone Theory'
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The members of Stone Theory joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti for Racine & Me this week. The group's members are Jacob Saal, Jake Cole, Kelly Cole, Matt Phillips and Kade Kozak. Jake and Kelly are siblings and have been playing music together since they can...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials said all eastbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led...
Racine Interfaith Coalition uses prayer to promote non-violence
Members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition came together for a vigil for peace Sunday evening outside of the home where a Racine man was killed.
CBS 58
Day 2 of Bronzeville week brings arts and culture to North Ave.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bronzeville neighborhood has started their first Bronzeville week since before COVID-19, Sunday, Aug. 7, West North Avenue became the arts and culture festival. With day two of Bronzeville Week, everyone in the community came out, including businesses, local artists and families. "Bronzeville has a strong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sikh community's healing continues 10 years after shooting
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The healing continues for the Sikh community 10 years after seven people were killed in an Oak Creek shooting. From culture to history, the religious group welcomed people from all walks of life to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin on Saturday – a day of understanding and sharing religion and culture.
'I'm shootin' for 110': Former Captain of Milwaukee Clipper celebrates 100th birthday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former captain of the S.S. Milwaukee Clipper celebrated a very special birthday this weekend. Robert Priefer turned 100 years old Saturday! He's been a part of the Clipper for over 80 years. The birthday celebration was aboard the ship and was open to the public....
WBAY Green Bay
Man accused of shooting at FBI agent may be in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of shooting at a federal agent in Georgia may be in Wisconsin, and the FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. The FBI office in Milwaukee is asking people to look out for Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Authorities...
WISN
'We need transparency': Family of Brieon Green continue protests over his death in Milwaukee County Jail
MILWAUKEE — The family of a young man who died in the Milwaukee County Jail is protesting for more information about how he died. Brieon Green was found dead from a suspected suicide in the booking area June 26. During a protest march through downtown Milwaukee Saturday evening, his family said the lack of transparency is leading them to wonder what truly happened.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County opioid epidemic 'hitting the Black community hard'
Through June 2022, the Milwaukee County medical examiner reports 211 overdose deaths. The CEO of a Milwaukee addiction treatment center said the number of overdoses is increasing among a particular part of the population.
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police searching for suspect after deadly shooting near 5th and Vienna
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say a Milwaukee man is dead after a shooting on Sunday night. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Aug. 7 just before 10 p.m. near 5th and Vienna. The 32-year-old victim was taken from the scene of the...
