ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

The chicken farm art center ready for reopening!

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Need plans for the weekend ? Chicken art farm has got you covered with plenty of activities as they open up again under new leadership. “Chasity and I are trying to get our arms around the current operation and we want to make sure we preserve the culture it’s been around for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of lost pet scam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5, 2022 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Angelo, TX
Society
West, TX
Society
City
West, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
UVALDE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local bakery has become West Texas staple

A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Ace Hardware#Westlake Hardware
San Angelo LIVE!

Public Intoxication & DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
SAN ANGELO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff

State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
GATESVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo ISD Unveils 2022-23 Principals Starting Lineup

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District announced new principals and other administrators Friday. Here's the information from the SAISD. San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. PRINCIPALS. Mindy Goodnight - Crockett...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 7, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Railway Museum dealing with weekend vandalism

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is dealing with damage caused by vandals last weekend. According to a Railway Museum press release, museum employees discovered a shattered window on the door of the outdoor historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The damage appeared to be intentional and possibly an attempt at breaking and entering.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy