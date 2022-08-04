Read on www.myfoxzone.com
Top 10 Worst San Angelo Bugs…1 in 3 Would Burn It Down To Remove
A new poll this week found that 66% of Americans say they would do "nearly anything" to get rid of bugs at home. That included whole house fumigation, putting glue traps everywhere, and even using a whole can of bug spray at once. More than half say they've considered moving because of bug infestations.
‘The shelter is a reflection of the community’ and it’s not looking good
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS has written a letter to San Angelo pleading with the community to do better when it comes to our four-legged and furry residents. PAWS began by saying that they have heard the communities concerns and complaints over the last few months and said that these emotions were valid […]
The chicken farm art center ready for reopening!
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Need plans for the weekend ? Chicken art farm has got you covered with plenty of activities as they open up again under new leadership. “Chasity and I are trying to get our arms around the current operation and we want to make sure we preserve the culture it’s been around for […]
SAPD warns of lost pet scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5, 2022 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal […]
West Texas shaved ice truck owner delivers smiles to children in the Uvalde community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — When tragedy grips a small community, every little bit of help is absolutely crucial, especially from the surrounding areas. Emotional and financial support are obviously the first two items on that very long list, but everything can help, even if it’s a just a small reminder to the affected community that a world does still exist outside of an all-consuming grief, that although life may never be “normal” the way it was normal before; and the grief never goes away entirely, it does eventually stop consuming all, and life is still waiting to be built upon again.
Railway Museum of San Angelo presents 'Arthur Stillwell's Dream of Steam'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Arthur Stillwell was a New York native who brought his love of railroads throughout the Western Plains. Stillwell is credited for building the railways in San Angelo and across 2,300 miles of the United States and Mexico. Now, his work is being celebrated in an original play.
Local bakery has become West Texas staple
A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
Parents taking advantage of tax-free weekend for back-to-school shopping
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Back-to-school is upon us and shopping for the new year has become a more difficult task, thanks to inflation. The National Retail Federation says parents will spend a total of 37 billion dollars on school supplies this year. One parent says no matter what, it’s a cost parents usually can’t escape.
Former San Angelo chief gets over 15 years in prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas: Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy […]
Public Intoxication & DWI Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Local Residents Say This Is What They Would Miss About West Texas If They Ever Moved Away-Do You Agree?
It never fails, someone you know moves away and within a few months, they're saying I sure miss this restaurant or that business. Because let's face it, even though some of us complain on the daily that there ain't a dang thing to do in Midland-Odessa, there are still some things you would genuinely miss if you moved away.
Truck crashes into vehicle rental building, customer injured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the cause of a crash that damaged the Enterprise Rent-a-Car building and sent one person to the hospital. SAPD Officer Younts said a customer was bringing a pickup truck back to the business, saying he was having issues with it.
San Angelo's New Kohl's Store is Now Hiring
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo is about to get a new Kohl's department store and officials have now announced it is now hiring local employees. According to Kohl's Senior Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, starting Aug. 3, Kohl's in San Angelo is looking to hire staff. Currently the store is attempting to hire over 50 people.
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
San Angelo ISD Unveils 2022-23 Principals Starting Lineup
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District announced new principals and other administrators Friday. Here's the information from the SAISD. San Angelo Independent School District is pleased to announce the following new principals and district leadership for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. PRINCIPALS. Mindy Goodnight - Crockett...
San Angelo PD warns public about social media scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Friday it has been made aware of an unknown person/scammer with a 210 area code who has been contacting pet owners on the "Help me Get Home" Facebook page. The SAPD said the scammer advised the pet owner they...
Tom Green County jail logs: August 7, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
Railway Museum dealing with weekend vandalism
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo is dealing with damage caused by vandals last weekend. According to a Railway Museum press release, museum employees discovered a shattered window on the door of the outdoor historical Santa Fe Railroad caboose. The damage appeared to be intentional and possibly an attempt at breaking and entering.
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, July 29-31
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5:15 p.m. - Passport to Peace Vacation Bible School, First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St. 7...
