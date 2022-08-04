Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Water resource agency unveils valley-wide outdoor watering standards
In an effort to unify the Roaring Fork watershed, a local agency has developed valley-wide outdoor watering standards its board members hope will be adopted by municipal water providers. Last week, the Ruedi Water and Power Authority Board, made up of representatives from local towns and counties, unanimously supported a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale distillery wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ award
The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced that Marble Vodka 80 was named the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022 in the Best Food and Beverage category — an honor Head Distiller and Founder Connie Baker couldn’t be more thrilled about. “Even though we have won over 40...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
What’s next after passage of Glenwood Springs 2C?
City of Glenwood Springs voters have approved a new lodging tax of 2.5% for an investment fund to help create workforce housing for people who work in the 81601 area code. Now that the ballot measure has passed, the City Council will be required to appoint a board of people to help decide the best way to spend the money.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: ‘Care about the cause’ — Roaring Fork Valley’s Salvation Army director eager to beat last year’s fundraising record
Racks of used jackets sit near the front door. They’re smaller in size, mostly fit for women and children. Staff say men’s jackets are hard to come by at this point. Near these garments is a controlled clutter of holiday wreaths sprawled across a table and several Salvation Army red kettles standing tall.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: The many reasons for the Thanksgiving season
With Thanksgiving just days away, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have to be thankful for. In our community and lives, it feels like we’re blessed with a lot this year. First is the fact that it’s beginning to feel a lot like winter. We...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CDOT upping ante with money, housing to attract snowplow drivers
As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to grapple with a snowplow driver shortage, the agency is offering $1,000 monthly stipends for rent and is considering building new housing in Basalt to attract employees to maintain Highway 82 this winter and in the coming seasons. CDOT has filled zero of...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: ‘Tis the Season to head to the salt
Old man winter is starting to settle in the Roaring Fork Valley, and fall conditions seem to have come and gone. For many local anglers this is what they’ve been waiting for — the river and fish all to themselves. For others this is the time to hit the vise, spinning up all the heavy hitters for the summer season.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Arletta Burrows
Arletta LaVonne Burrows, 90, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Arletta was born in Kalispell, Montana on May 11, 1932. She grew up in Kalispell graduating from Flathead High School. She worked for Western Union Telegram delivering telegrams during and after high school. She married Jack Henry Burrows in 1953 in Kalispell. Jack worked for the world-wide construction engineering company Morrison Knudsen, which took them to Montana, Washington, California, Arkansas and Columbia, South America. They then retired in Rifle, Colorado where they spent their remaining years.
Comments / 0