LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man

The body of an Arkansas judge was pulled from a lake over the weekend after he ventured off alone during a recreational outing with family and disappeared. Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, the Arkansas County Northern District Judge, was spending time with several family members and friends in Jefferson County when he went off on his own, last seen near Mud Lake, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO