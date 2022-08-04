ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD charges second suspect in 2020 homicide of a Little Rock man

By Ashley Crockett
KATV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
KATV

NLRPD identifies victim in West Scenic homicide; suspect arrested

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police have made an arrest and identified the victim of a Friday afternoon homicide at West Scenic apartments. Officers of the department said they responded to 605 West Scenic Drive at apartment M in reference to an accidental shooting. When police arrived,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Body of Arkansas Co. Northern District Court Judge found

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police the body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48 has been recovered. Authorities say Bueker and family spent the weekend in Jefferson County, Arkansas for a get-a-way. It was reported that at some point during their outing, Bueker reportedly ventured off alone. Once Bueker didn't return a search by family and friends began.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Arkansas judge found dead at bottom of lake after disappearing from family trip

The body of an Arkansas judge was pulled from a lake over the weekend after he ventured off alone during a recreational outing with family and disappeared. Jeremiah T. Bueker, 48, the Arkansas County Northern District Judge, was spending time with several family members and friends in Jefferson County when he went off on his own, last seen near Mud Lake, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy