IT WAS A NIGHT OF UPSETS AND CLOSE RACES FOR A HOST OF CONTESTED GOVERNMENT SEATS IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, VOTERS CHOSE DAVID MORGAN AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE OVER MARA LERNER WITH 59 PERCENT OF THE VOTES AND SHERIFF JOHN MYERS WAS REELECTED TAKING IN 63.6 PERCENT OF THE VOTES AGAINST GARY MILLS AND RICK OSBORN. TERRY DICKEY RECLAIMED THE OFFICE OF REGISTER OF DEEDS WHILE RYAN KRICK WAS VICTORIUS WITH 66.5 PERCENT OF THE VOTES FOR ROAD SUPERINTENDENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT NEELEY LUNA. OTHER NOTABLE RESULTS INCLUDE RUSS BREWER WINNING THE COUNTY CLERK WITH 46.5 PERCENT OF THE VOTES AND BARRY LUFFMAN NARROWLY DEAFEATING INCUMBENT CHRIS JACKSON FOR THE COMMISSION DISTRICT 2 IN CLOSE RACE OF 364 TO 334. IN GILES COUNTY GRAHAM STOWE WAS ELECTED AS THE NEW COUNTY EXECUTIVE OVER MELISSA GREENE AND IN MAURY COUNTY SHEILA BUTTS WAS DETERMINED THE NEW MAURY COUNTY MAYOR AND CURRENT MAYOR COUNTY MAYOR ANDY OOGLES WON THE 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT GOP PRIMARY. MORE UNOFFICAL RESULTS FROM THE AUGUST 4TH ELECTION CAN BE FOUND ON THE WLX WEBSITE WLXONLINE.COM.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO