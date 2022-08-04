Read on www.mymotherlode.com
The deadly collision last month between an Amtrak train with 282 people on board and a fully loaded dump truck in Missouri caused $4 million in damage, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday.
Actress Anne Heche crashed a vehicle into a Mar Vista, California, home, Friday, igniting a fire. She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to emergency responders. Heche, 53, was driving a blue Mini Cooper when she first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex in Los...
OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – A federal judge is siding with the homeless residents living under the I-880 freeway in Oakland, allowing them to stay where they are, at least for now. Caltrans has been ordered to halt the forced removal until it has more of a plan for the...
A registered nurse has been arrested and will be booked on vehicular manslaughter charges in the fiery Windsor Hills car crash that killed five people.
BERLIN (Reuters) - Emergency services have stopped a fire at an ammunitions dump in a western Berlin forest from spreading further, but fire crews on Friday were still unable to approach the source of the blaze due to the risk that World War Two bombs might explode. The blaze at...
