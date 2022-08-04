Read on www.limaohio.com
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Olando Richardson, 47, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Marquavious Monroe, 26, of Lima, was...
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
First trial date set in murder of Lima man
LIMA — A Jan. 9, 2023 trial date has been set for one of two Lima 18-year-olds charged with murder in a fatal shooting incident last month in Lima. Keion Darden, 18, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial for his alleged role in the death of 17-year-old Jaden Halpern.
Fatal motorcyle crash in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. Saturday on state Route 385, east of New Hampshire in Auglaize County. Through the investigation, it was determined that Gustavo A. Cardenas Jr., 31, of Vaughnsville,...
Roses and Thorns
The roses found a way to sprout this week despite some muggy conditions and plenty of thorny issues. Rose: To the registered Republicans who came out in force on Election Day to vote in their primaries. In Allen County, 68.5% of registered Republicans cast their ballots in the special election that chose Susan Manchester as the next state representative. That number was 43.8% in Putnam County in the race that selected Roy Klopfenstein for the November general election. Auglaize County had the improbable happen, with more than 100% of Republicans turning out, thanks to 400 additional voters registering with the GOP. We’re always glad to see people participate in the process.
Woman in court on aggravated burglary charges
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser on Thursday accepted into evidence a video of an interview conducted by Lima Police Detective Todd Jennings with Madison Coulter, a 21-year-old Lima resident charged with two counts of aggravated burglary for an incident that left one victim with minor knife wounds.
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
OHSP: 1 person dead in crash involving motorcycle in Auglaize County
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday evening in Auglaize County, according to a news release. Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to report of a crash at around 6:48 p.m. on State Route 385, east of New Hampshire.
New rides, music at this year’s St. Anthony Festival
COLUMBUS GROVE — Parishioners and festival attendees this weekend at the two-day St. Anthony Parish Summer Festival enjoyed new rides and a festival debut musical performance this year. The change of carnival ride vendors occurred because the previous company could not find enough workers due to COVID, said Ken...
Wauseon man charged with murder, felonious assault of 3 year old; his location unknown
WAUSEON, Ohio — Devon Harris, a Wauseon man, was charged with the murder and felonious assault of three-year-old Gemma Thompson on Friday, according to the Wauseon Police Department. An arrest warrant was issued for Harris, 27, on Aug. 5. His whereabouts are currently unknown, Wauseon police said. Thompson died...
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
Man Arrested After Overdose Incident Thursday
A Kenton man was arrested after Kenton Police Officers were dispatched to Forest Court Apartments concerning an overdose Thursday afternoon. According to the report, officers located Storm Copley in a bedroom of an apartment at the complex. He was said to be in an apparent state of drug overdose. Officers...
Swanton man dies in Airport Highway crash
A Swanton man has died following a crash on Airport Highway. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, Steven Robinson, 68, was westbound near Crissey Road in Springfield Township at 10:27 a.m., July 29, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road, striking an electrical pole before coming to rest against a tree.
Vandalia police stepping up patrols following Friday’s shooting in Butler Township
VANDALIA — Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse spoke to News Center 7′s John Bedell Saturday and said they have increased staffing since Friday’s shooting in Butler Township. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. He said this was done because the...
Coroner IDs Ohio woman killed in US 30 crash with tractor-trailer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Allen County coroner has identified an 88-year-old Ohio woman who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer a week ago. The coroner says 88-year-old Mary Helen Richards of Bellevue was a passenger in a car that turned into the path of a semi on U.S. 30 and Franke Road on July 29th.
At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department. >>4 people shot, killed in Butler Twp. neighborhood; Police seek person of interest. Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35...
Single-vehicle crash near Ottoville injures one
OTTOVILLE — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash near Ottoville on Saturday morning that left one man with life-threatening injuries. At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a single-vehicle crash on Road 25P just outside the village of Ottoville.
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
Grover Hill motorcycle crash
Fort Wayne woman, 19, sentenced on federal drug charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 19-year-old from Fort Wayne was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday after she was found with over 20,000 fentanyl pills that she admitted she intended to sell. The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana said that Madison McCoy was...
