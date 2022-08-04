86 Years of Cows and Quilts: Redwood Empire Fair in Ukiah showcases artists, gardeners and craftspeople

Read on www.willitsnews.com
mendofever.com
The Junior Livestock Auction Proves to be a High Point of the Redwood Empire Fair
The following is a press release from the Redwood Empire Fair:. If you’ve never been to a Junior Livestock Auction at the Redwood Empire Fair, you may have missed out on one of the most interesting, emotional and educational experiences available during the 4-day long Fair weekend. Every year-...
The Mendocino Voice
Check out August’s First Friday offerings in Ukiah and Fort Bragg
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA, 8/5/22 — August is kicking off in Mendocino County with some great celebrations of art and community inland and on the coast. Whether you’re touring through exhibitions on a summer night’s walk in Ukiah or browsing eclectic Fort Bragg art at a favorite museum, there’s art to enjoy on Friday, Aug. 5.
Willits News
Walking on the Wild Side: Ukiah fair showcases organization dedicated to rescuing wild animals
Steve Higgs, director of the non-profit Sierra Safari Zoo, located in Reno, Nevada has been passionate about animals since he was a kid. “I collected about every animal I could,” he notes. “When I was about 18, we got our first big cat – a cougar. As I got older, things went the natural trajectory and I guess I got a little crazier,” he smiles.
mendofever.com
Relaunch of Ukiah’s Historic Latitude Observatory
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. Celebrate the Relaunch of Ukiah’s Latitude Observatory Friday, August 12th from 6:30-9pm at Observatory Park. After a ribbon cutting ceremony, visitors can explore new family-friendly exhibits in the historic office and observatory that highlight the history of the site. From 1899-1982, observers around the world, including those stationed at Ukiah, looked through their telescopes and measured the positions of the same sets of stars. This was part of an international scientific effort to better understand the Earth’s wobble. This research has been used in the development of GPS and in deep space exploration.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Autumn,’ ‘Maya’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of dogs it’s offering for adoption this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, poodle, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
mendofever.com
Humpback Whales Breach Off the Mendocino County Coast—A Dispatch from Mendonoma
The following is an article written by Jeanne Jackson for her blog Mendonoma Sightings where she documents the wildlife, the land, and the waters of our coast. John and Janice Batchelder spotted whales off of The Sea Ranch. John wrote, “On Thursday afternoon Janice noticed all the humpback whales working their way north. They were lots of them, and that’s something we haven’t seen for a while. As I tried to capture a few pictures she pointed out that I was missing all the breaching whales, which for a while, were everywhere I wasn’t shooting. I did finally get a few shots and I have attached one for your use showing two humpback whales breaching simultaneously. It is evidence of all the activity we were able to enjoy.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Shelter in Place Issued]Music Video Filming in Willits Turns Into a Shootout
On-going scanner traffic indicates chaotic circumstances are playing out this evening. The dispatcher is reporting that a group of men on Willits’s Trembly Court was taking part in the filming of a music video when some sort of incident occurred forcing them to quickly flee in a vehicle as two cars pursued and shot at them.
Government Technology
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers
(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
mendofever.com
An Infant Dead, A Toddler Abandoned—Mendocino County Is Left Demanding to Know How This Could Happen
If you drive east on Low Gap Road from Ukiah High School, you will pass the Mendocino County jail. Directly across the street from the jail is the Russian River Cemetery. Continue eastwards, past the intersection with North State Street, Low Gap suddenly becomes Brush Street. Over the last three...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Rosa Police Halt Two 20-Car Sideshows
Santa Rosa Police Department officers impounded nine cars and arrested multiple drivers that participated in Friday night sideshow activities, the department announced on Saturday. At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Petaluma Hill and Frazier Avenue after fairgoers heard sideshow activity from the Sonoma County fairgrounds. On the scene, police said...
mendofever.com
Mother in Critical Condition—Infant Uninjured—Lakeport Man Booked for DUI After Ukiah Fairgrounds Collision
A Lake County man finds himself behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning booked for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department Lieutenant Thomas...
Joe Rodota trail reopening in Santa Rosa after homeless encampments cleared
SANTA ROSA – A section of the Joe Rodota trail in Santa Rosa is reopening, nearly one month after it was closed due to homeless encampments in the area.Sonoma County Regional Parks announced Thursday that all of the people living in the encampments have either moved or relocated to alternative shelter sites in the area. Parks officials said staff from the county's Department of Health Services and Community Development Commission placed a total of 71 people at alternative shelters. Officials said people who opted for the shelters received assistance from county staff to relocate their belongings. A dump truck was...
The Mendocino Voice
MCSO conducting search after shots reported, issues shelter in place in Redwood Valley area
MENDOCINO Co., 8/5/22 — The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently conducting a search for possibly armed suspects after a report of a shooting, and a “shelter in place” alert has been issued for residents of Redwood Valley in the vicinity of Uva Drive. The Nixle alert states:
mendofever.com
Willits Shooting Pursuit, and Subsequent Manhunt Nets Five Suspects, Says CHP
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08/05/2022, at approximately 2056 hours, CHP was notified of a shooting victim in...
mendofever.com
Ukiah Woman Allegedly Provides Two False Names During Arrest
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-02-2022 at 8:23 P.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when...
mendofever.com
Willits Man Accused of Purposefully Igniting Fire in Forest Land
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 07-22-2022 at approximately 9:55 P.M. Deputies from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office were...
Lake County News
Firefighters continue work in Ogulin fire area
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The fire that began Thursday afternoon and moved at a fast rate in the Clearlake area ultimately was controlled before it could destroy any structures, while authorities arrested a woman on suspicion of setting the fire. The Ogulin fire, first dispatched just before 1 p.m....
mendofever.com
Head-On Collision Blocks Highway 20 Between Fort Bragg and Willits—Two Patients With ‘Serious’ Injuries
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a two-vehicle head-on collision has left Highway 20 blocked almost equidistant from Willits and Fort Bragg. Initial information indicates a collision occurred on a blind curve requiring traffic control measures. The nearest prominent landmark is Camp 20, a...
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
