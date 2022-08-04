South Dakota ethics board pushes ahead in Noem investigation

Read on kelofm.com
101.9 KELO-FM
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
Showcase your singing at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you have vocal talent you would like to show off, the South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union are looking for you. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded at the Dakota Star Talent Competition during the South Dakota State Fair. Applications are available online at http://www.sdstatefair.com and are due by 5 p.m. on August 19th. There are two age divisions, junior and adult.
Iowa no longer first in the nation?
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
Minimum wage workers can’t afford rent
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — In no state can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its annual report which highlights the mismatch between the wages people earn and the price of decent rental housing. Nationally, a full-time worker must earn $25.82 per hour to afford a two-bedroom rental without spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs. In South Dakota, a minimum wage employee would have to work 51 hours a week to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
