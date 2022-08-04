ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyiyK_0h58mbYm00

On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Houston Rockets.

On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.

Wood was on the Houston Rockets for the last two seasons before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks after the season ended.

Last season, he played 68 games and averaged a very solid 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Rockets were not a good team, but he showed that he can be a player who puts up solid numbers when given the opportunity.

In 2021 (his first season in Houston), he played a career-high 32.3 minutes per contest.

He ended up averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field and over 37% shooting from the three-point range.

The Mavs are getting a solid player to add to their rotation next season.

They are coming off an excellent season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star Luka Doncic won his first career playoff series when they beat Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round.

They then stunned the Phoenix Suns in the second-round of the playoffs.

The Suns had a 2-0 lead in the series, but the Mavs went 4-1 the rest of the way including a blowout win on the road in Arizona in Game 7.

Their season came to a halt when they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Overall, it was a very impressive season for the Mavs, who were also in their first season coached by Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

‘The Lakers are desperate’: LeBron James, LA slapped with brutal reality over Russell Westbrook saga by Shannon Sharpe

We’re already approaching the midway point of the offseason, but right now, Russell Westbrook still remains to be part of the Los Angeles Lakers. There has been a lot of talk about Russ potentially committing to do what he can to bring out a better version of himself for the team next season, but the reality is that LA would much rather get him off their roster if they could.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Dallas#Rockets#Mavs#The Utah Jazz#The Phoenix Suns
FastBreak on FanNation

WATCH: Viral Footage Of Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 7. Recently, there was some footage of him playing basketball and looking fantastic. The 38-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
FastBreak on FanNation

Donovan Mitchell's Incredible Tweet On Friday

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell quote tweeted a tweet of a video from his AAU basketball days in high school. Mitchell has been in a lot of trade rumors this offseason with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat being two of the teams mentioned as potential destinations.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy