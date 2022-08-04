How to align cyber risk management with business needs

Read on www.weforum.org
Related
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business
Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
World Economic Forum
How inclusive is the global financial system?
Global Findex shows account ownership has grown across the globe and three out of four adults worldwide today have a financial account. Image: Unsplash/CardMapr.nl. — Ashley Lannquist, Blockchain and Digital Assets Platform, World Economic Forum. Have you read?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance...
World Economic Forum
The blue economy is a historic opportunity. Here's how we seize it
A blue economy would ensure local communities and Indigenous peoples benefit from investment in their local areas. Image: REUTERS/Ed Harris.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy
Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
World Economic Forum
As wages in the US continue to rise, what's the state of the economy?
Salaries jumped by 5.7% on a yearly basis in the second quarter, compared to 5% in the first quarter. Image: Unsplash/Giorgio Trovato.
3 Reasons the Bear Market Isn't Over Yet and 1 Reason to Be Exceedingly Optimistic
The tea leaves suggest the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq have yet to find a bottom.
Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation
We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
World Economic Forum
How digital payments bring new economic opportunities for women in rural India
Younger SEWA members train older members using cellphones to expand their microbusinesses using digital payments. Image: Self Employed Women's Association.
World Economic Forum
Why are Americans quitting their jobs? 5 economic stories to read this week
The Great Attrition in America, gender gap in taxation and SME prosperity - these are the latest economic stories. Image: Unsplash/Filip Mishevski.
Growing Data Infrastructure Complexities: Cost Implications and the Way Forward
The world of data has changed dramatically over the past decade. Traditional databases, which were designed to store information in a structured format, have evolved into massive warehouses of unstructured data that sit on multiple servers across different locations. Not too long ago, we were used to seeing monolithic systems dominated by behemoths, the likes of Oracle and IBM. If you are an analyst or business user who needs access to this type of data—and who doesn't?—it meant slow-moving systems that were incredibly difficult to manage.
How Do You Manage Cybersecurity With Employees Across the Globe? Here's Your Answer.
Get a lock on locking up your company's sensitive information.
3 Tips for Implementing Change During These Challenging Times
Change is inevitable. Businesses must prepare for the change strategically to serve their employees and company well.
Fast Company
L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase
In recent years, the VC sector has been criticized for underfunding Black, Latino, and female-owned or run companies. But there is some good news on that front: With the aim of narrowing the funding gap, L’Attitude Ventures on Wednesday announced the closing of its first institutional fund—raising more than $100 million with which the self-described purpose-driven venture capital firm plans to invest in early-stage companies and startups run by Latino entrepreneurs.
This Innovative Hiring Approach Will Help You Beat the Great Resignation
These four strategies can help you stay ahead in an unpredictable hiring landscape.
JOBS・
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
World Economic Forum
Mobilizing towards eye health equity: Action steps for developing economies
The Nigerian Optometric Association held its 45th National Conference/ Annual General Meeting and Vision Expo in Abuja, Nigeria. Image: Nigerian Optometric Association. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
Match Group says it's stepping back from its metaverse dating plans, citing the economy and uncertainty about 'what will and won't work' on the new platform
Online-dating powerhouse Match Group, which owns Tinder and Hinge, said it's no longer investing heavily in plans for a metaverse dating experience.
foodlogistics.com
Next Generation Hooding Technology Meets Today’s Productivity and Transit Protection Needs
From consumer packaged goods (CPG) to frozen foods, effectively packaging pallets for transit demands solutions as unique as your product. Shrink hooding, conventional stretch wrapping and stretch hooding are the three most common wrapping solutions, each with their relative strengths and ideal applications within the transit packaging pipeline. Comparing these directly can lead to a highly detailed and granular discussion, so in the interest of providing succinct analysis let’s focus the lens in on one topic: Stretch hood wrapping technology. What are its benefits, which companies are more likely to achieve the fastest gains, and what are its latest advancements?
Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool
Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
Comments / 0