ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How to align cyber risk management with business needs

By Sander Zeijlemaker
World Economic Forum
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business

Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month

Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652. The first payment will be made at the start of the month on Sept. 1 while the second one will be made at the end of the month on Sept. 30. September is one of only two months that give recipients two payments, the other being December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

How inclusive is the global financial system?

Global Findex shows account ownership has grown across the globe and three out of four adults worldwide today have a financial account. Image: Unsplash/CardMapr.nl. — Ashley Lannquist, Blockchain and Digital Assets Platform, World Economic Forum. Have you read?. License and Republishing. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risk Management#Boards Of Directors#Artem#Linus Business
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Surging Jobs Data Heightens SMB Balancing Act Between Wages, Automation

We’re at a watershed moment. Friday’s huge jobs report shows that the U.S. economy has recouped all the losses tied to the pandemic. But there’s a tough balancing act confronting the “Main Street” small and midsized businesses (SMBs) that are the locomotives pulling the U.S. economy, swelling the employment ranks — and by extension, powering consumer spending.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HackerNoon

Growing Data Infrastructure Complexities: Cost Implications and the Way Forward

The world of data has changed dramatically over the past decade. Traditional databases, which were designed to store information in a structured format, have evolved into massive warehouses of unstructured data that sit on multiple servers across different locations. Not too long ago, we were used to seeing monolithic systems dominated by behemoths, the likes of Oracle and IBM. If you are an analyst or business user who needs access to this type of data—and who doesn't?—it meant slow-moving systems that were incredibly difficult to manage.
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

L’Attitude Ventures’ Sol Trujillo on funding Latino entrepreneurs with help from JPMorgan Chase

In recent years, the VC sector has been criticized for underfunding Black, Latino, and female-owned or run companies. But there is some good news on that front: With the aim of narrowing the funding gap, L’Attitude Ventures on Wednesday announced the closing of its first institutional fund—raising more than $100 million with which the self-described purpose-driven venture capital firm plans to invest in early-stage companies and startups run by Latino entrepreneurs.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Mobilizing towards eye health equity: Action steps for developing economies

The Nigerian Optometric Association held its 45th National Conference/ Annual General Meeting and Vision Expo in Abuja, Nigeria. Image: Nigerian Optometric Association. World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use. The views...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodlogistics.com

Next Generation Hooding Technology Meets Today’s Productivity and Transit Protection Needs

From consumer packaged goods (CPG) to frozen foods, effectively packaging pallets for transit demands solutions as unique as your product. Shrink hooding, conventional stretch wrapping and stretch hooding are the three most common wrapping solutions, each with their relative strengths and ideal applications within the transit packaging pipeline. Comparing these directly can lead to a highly detailed and granular discussion, so in the interest of providing succinct analysis let’s focus the lens in on one topic: Stretch hood wrapping technology. What are its benefits, which companies are more likely to achieve the fastest gains, and what are its latest advancements?
HackerNoon

Active Listening as a Corporate Development Tool

Active listening builds social cohesion with the speaker, while distracted or judgmental listening builds social distrust. What happens when you and your employee, friend, family, or client speak over each other? Do you think it makes for a productive effort and effective meeting? It’s doubtful. More likely, the interaction could make the other feel unheard, unseen, and not taken seriously.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy