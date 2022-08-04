Troopers: Pensacola traffic fatality blamed on recalled Takata air bags

Read on weartv.com
WEAR
Niceville Police K-9 killed, officer injured in crash on Highway 85
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Niceville Police K-9 was killed and an officer injured in a crash Sunday evening in Okaloosa County. The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Highway 85 near Highway 123. Niceville Police Chief David Popwell confirms to Channel 3 that K-9 "Blue" died in the crash...
Woman shot, man left in burning car: Mobile police
UPDATE: Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two deaths after they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and burns, and a man in a burning vehicle. According to officials, at around 7:38 a.m. on Aug. 7, Mobile […]
Mobile police investigating couple shot to death in burning car
Mobile police are investigating the deaths of two people found at the scene of a burning car this morning. Cpl. Katrina Frazier said police, along with Mobile Fire-Rescue, responded to a call in the 2000 block of Osage Street at about 7:38 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old woman suffering...
WTOK-TV
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man, woman dead in shooting and fire in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man and woman are dead after a shooting and fire on Osage Street in Mobile. The Mobile Police Department said the deceased victims’ names are Laquisha Towner, 33, of McIntosh, and Derrick Rembert, 48, of Mobile. Firefighters arrived at a house around 7:40 a.m....
WEAR
Pensacola 19-year-old charged with robbery at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old is accused of robbing two people of $650 with a gun in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Tyree Malik Baldwin was arrested last Friday on a charge of robbery with a firearm. The incident took place on July 2 at a home...
WEAR
RV catches fire at Dixie RV in Mossy Head
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue was called out to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon in the Mossy Head community. According to rescue crew's, firefighter's received a call at approximately 1:39 p.m. to head out to Dixie RV to put out a RV reportedly engulfed in flames. Firefighter's...
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
Florida teen dies after wreck with tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County
A Florida teen died Thursday after the car they were driving collided with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Baldwin County on Monday, authorities said Friday. The Navarre, Fla., teen, whose name was not publicly released, was driving a 2011 Audi Q5 around 1:25 p.m. Monday when the car left the road and struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer on I-10 about five miles east of Loxley, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Anna Peoples.
WALA-TV FOX10
Florida teen dies from injuries sustained in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Navarre, Fla., teen critically injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier this week in Baldwin County died Thursday at an area hospital, authorities said. The crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 10 about five miles east of Loxley. The youth was critically injured when the...
WEAR
Report: Woman dies after car struck pole in Pace parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after her car struck a pole in a Pace parking lot Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash took place at approximately 6:45 p.m. in the parking lot of 4187 Hwy 90 in Pace.
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
WEAR
Escambia County deputies: 39-year-old man missing last contacted Aug. 3
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office made a post Saturday night about needing assistance searching for a missing and endangered man. William Daniel Countryman, 39, was reportedly last contacted Aug. 3 and may be in need of medical attention. Deputies say Countryman has an unknown clothing description...
Parents concerned after woman pulls gun at trampoline park
Several families are upset after they say a woman pulled a gun during an argument at a trampoline park Thursday night.
Woman accused of leaving fentanyl-laced dollar bill in front of police department
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Vehicle shot at Dauphin Island Parkway, children inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after shots were fired at a car off Dauphin Island Parkway near Club House Road. On Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 2000-block road of Riverside Drive for a possible shooting. There, they met with a woman who was identified as one of the victims. […]
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: 11 collisions involving 35 vehicles shut down I-10 EB
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — EVENING UPDATE:. According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a wreck with injuries on I-10 eastbound near Highway 90. When they arrived on the scene, multiple vehicles were involved in traffic crashes. The main incident involved an 18-wheeler and ten vehicles. Another traffic incident involved six vehicles. There was a total of four injured individuals that were transported to the hospital for treatment. In total, there were 11 separate collisions that involved a total of 35 vehicles. All crashes are still under investigation.
WEAR
At least 1 hospitalized following crash on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- At least one person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Fort Walton Beach Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Racetrack Road and Skipper Avenue at around 3:42 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash included both a 75-year-old male driver in...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
