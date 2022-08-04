5 Reasons Why You Should Date an Entrepreneur

There are a lot of mixed messages when it comes to dating as an entrepreneur or business owner. Like the quote "lonely at the top" implies, many believe an entrepreneur's path should be done solo. On the contrary, Napoleon Hill thought having a partner was essential to succeed. Either could be true!

My relationship has been paramount to getting to where I am today. Being in a relationship has been great because I have someone by my side to support me during the hard times. I have someone who is also entrepreneurial-minded to brainstorm, collaborate and bounce ideas with.

Many argue that Alex & Leila Hormozi are the perfect example of this. They are one of the world's most dynamic and successful entrepreneur couples. They push each other to win — and have done so at the highest levels.

Ultimately, relationships are the fabric of society, and I truly believe that entrepreneurs who reject the idea of a relationship will one day understand the value of relationships. Here are five reasons why dating an entrepreneur, or entrepreneurial-minded person, is a great idea.

Related: A 5-Step Business Approach to Dating

Understanding each other's struggles

Anyone who has started their own business knows it's not all champagne and roses. There are long hours, sacrifices and plenty of bumps in the road. If you're dating another entrepreneur, you'll be able to relate to each other's experiences and provide support when things get tough. This is imperative to success. Not having a relationship can be incredibly lonely and it defies our basic human need for connection .

Shared levels of dedication

When dating an entrepreneur, there's no need to explain the late hours or plans change. You might have to miss out on date night to attend a networking event (although I highly recommend never skipping date night!). More often than not, your partner will understand and share the dedication levels as they go through the same thing themselves.

Entrepreneurs Grant & Elena Cardone are another excellent example of a couple that shares the same level of dedication and are both driven to provide the best possible life for their family.

They're supportive of your dreams and ambitions

The biggest struggle with many people starting their entrepreneurial journey is that they have no one to support them. This is what dating experts say is one of the most important things when building relationships and success.

One of the best things about dating an entrepreneur is that they'll always be supportive of your goals and ambitions, as they know how much hard work and dedication it takes to succeed. They will champion your efforts at every step. Like Gary Vaynerchuk says, "business, like life, is predicated on relationships."

Related: The Key to Success? Relationships.

They are goal-oriented and driven

Having goals is essential, but having someone to keep you accountable for your goals is even more critical. Driven individuals always look for new opportunities and challenges, so you'll never have a dull moment in pursuing your dreams together.

Because your partner understands the dedication and hard work required to succeed, they'll support your dreams and goals and appreciate the long hours and commitment you put into your business.

Related: The Unexpected Parallels Between Dating and Angel Investing

You'll never have a boring date

Everyone, entrepreneurs, in particular, know how mentally draining small-talk is. Fortunately, dating another entrepreneur will mean you will never run out of things to talk about. Almost every discussion will be around big ideas, innovation and problem-solving . In business, there will always be challenges and problems, which means you'll always have someone by your side to help. It will make date night more interesting!

Ultimately, I believe relationships are the key to success. Whether in one or not, if you're looking for an exciting and unpredictable relationship, dating an entrepreneur or entrepreneurial-minded person is a great option!