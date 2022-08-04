Winamp, the best MP3 player of the 1990s, just got a major update

Read on arstechnica.com
Ars Technica
Fitbits will soon lose the ability to sync with computers
Fitbit owners who like to sync their fitness tracker with a computer to enable offline listening of downloaded music without a monthly fee will soon need to change their approach. As spotted by 9to5Google on Saturday, Fitbit will no longer allow users to sync their devices over a computer starting...
Ars Technica
Microsoft trackers run afoul of DuckDuckGo, get added to blocklist
DuckDuckGo, the privacy-minded search company, says it will block trackers from Microsoft in its desktop web browser, following revelations in May that certain scripts from Bing and LinkedIn were getting a pass. In a blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg says that he's heard users' concerns since security researcher Zach...
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Innovation, acquisitions, and competitive advantages have resulted in big changes atop the market cap leaderboard on Wall Street for decades. By 2030, the list of the 10 biggest companies by market cap could look vastly different than it does today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Ars Technica
Google, still reeling from an earlier ruling, sues Sonos over voice patents
Google and Sonos are headed back to court. After Google lost an earlier patent case over speaker volume controls, Google is now suing Sonos over voice control technology. Google confirmed the lawsuit to The Verge this morning, with the company saying it wants to "defend our technology and challenge Sonos’s clear, continued infringement of our patents." Google alleges infringement of seven patents related to voice input, including hot-word detection and a system that determines which speaker in a group should respond to voice commands.
Ars Technica
Peter Beck explains why Electron may only ever launch 10-15 times a year
For a rocket named after a negatively charged particle, the Electron launch vehicle has generated a lot of positive news lately. Rocket Lab's small booster has already tied its record for annual launches with six this year, and it recently stepped up its cadence to complete three Electron missions in just five weeks. And these were not just any launches; they were arguably the most consequential missions since Rocket Lab began flying in May 2017.
Ars Technica
Rumors, delays, and early testing suggest Intel’s Arc GPUs are on shaky ground
Almost a year ago, Intel made a big announcement about its push into the dedicated graphics business. Intel Arc would be the brand name for a new batch of gaming GPUs, pushing far beyond the company's previous efforts and competing directly with Nvidia's GeForce and AMD's Radeon GPUs. Arc is...
CNET
New Month, New Reminder to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone deserves credit for all the work it does. It handles everything from morning wake-up duties to text messages to browsing the internet for answers to questions you never knew you had. It also deserves some routine maintenance in the form of clearing your cache. Here's the thing: Whether...
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 8BitDo gamepads, and more
It's the weekend, which means the time has come for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes the lowest price we've tracked for Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite. The 8GB, ad-supported version of the e-reader is currently down to $95 at Target and Best Buy, which matches the discount we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Both retailers say this deal will last through Saturday.
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 May Have a Higher Price Than We Thought
With the iPhone 13, Apple introduced useful updates like longer battery life. But the rumored iPhone 14 is expected to include more dramatic improvements. We might see a notchless display on the Pro model and a 48-megapixel camera among other changes. Apple may also ditch the iPhone Mini in favor of a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, if the leaks and reports are to be believed.
Digital Trends
GPU prices have fallen off a cliff in spectacular fashion
Prices for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards are continuing to drop, with a new report highlighting how they’ve now fallen well below the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP). It’s an ironic situation indeed. Before 2022, prices were going in the complete opposite direction — GPUs were nearly...
