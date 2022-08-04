ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Indiana Pacers Have Reportedly Signed A New Player

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

Former Detroit Pistons 2019 second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto , former Detroit Pistons wing Deividas Sirvydis has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Sirvydis, 22, played in 20 games during the 2020-21 season with the Pistons and then played in a total of just 3 games with the team this past season before being waived.

He spent a majority of his time this past year in the NBA G League playing for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons G League affiliates. In 14 games there, Sirvydis averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and shot 36.6% from three-point range.

The Lithuanian wing recently played with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2022 NBA Summer League, averaging 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and shooting 41.9% from three-point range in four total games.

In addition to reporting that this is a one-year deal with the Pacers, Scotto also mentioned that Sirvydis will compete for a roster spot ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Pacers have taken a step back from where they were in year’s past, as they recently acquired former first-round pick Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield this past season in exchange for All-Star Domantas Sabonis and others.

Moving veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in the offseason, expectations for the Indiana Pacers heading into the new season should not be very high, especially given how many talented playoff contending teams there are in the Eastern Conference.

It will be interesting to see if Sirvydis can earn himself a guaranteed contract with the Pacers for the 2022-23 season, especially given that he can be a strong three-point shooter on the wing.

