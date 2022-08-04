4 more teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old boy's death near Lindon park

Read on kjzz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Related
Bystanders lift car off victim hit by DUI driver in West Valley City
A group of bystanders lifted a car off a person who was run over in West Valley City and police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.
Suspect wounded in West Valley City police shooting
A suspect in an earlier shooting was shot and wounded in an encounter with police in West Valley City Sunday afternoon.
UPDATE: Man in serious condition following officer involved shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) – A man is in serious condition after allegedly being shot by a West Valley City Police officer. West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD) say that this incident began shortly after 1 p.m. today when officers received reports of a shooting near the local Carl’s Jr. restaurant. Records state that police […]
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
West Valley City police respond to officer involved shooting outside of an Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are handling an officer-involved shooting outside a store Sunday afternoon. West Valley City police told KSL-TV that they were searching for a shooting suspect after a 41-year-old man was shot at a Carl’s Jr. parking lot near 3500 South Redwood Road around 1 p.m.
kjzz.com
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old woman found safe
UPDATE: 8/7/22 2:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – 69-year-old Ernistina “Tina” Campos was located safely, according to SLCPD. The Silver Alert is now cancelled. No further information is currently available. ORIGINAL STORY: 8/7/22 9:48 A.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) activated a Silver Alert at 11:30 p.m. […]
Utah man charged after authorities say he started a wildfire while trying to kill a spider with a lighter
"What led him to stop and notice a spider and decide to try to burn it, we don't know," Sgt. Spencer Cannon told the AP.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged after kidnapping two men, accusing them of stealing his pet raccoon
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was charged Thursday for holding two men against their will, accusing them of having stolen his pet raccoon, police say. On Sunday, July 31, near 25 North Redwood Road, two men were at an underpass near an RV when “a man fired a shot,” charging documents state. Upon […]
UPDATE: Hit and run causes gas leak, SLCPD investigating
UPDATE: 8/8/22 12:41 P.M. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) has released new details on the hit and run Monday. At 9:25 a.m., SLCPD officers responded to a hit-and-run crash that involved a truck hitting a building near 2050 S Redwood Rd. While responding, officers were told the truck […]
Davis County woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juveniles over TikTok video
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Davis County woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing two people and leaving multiple others injured over a TikTok video in Bountiful. Bountiful Police have arrested the suspect, Mia Ruth Hansen, 20, on 11 charges related to a group fight that left six people injured on July 30. Police […]
KUTV
Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly stabbing roommate in eye with broken meth pipe
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Police arrested a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to arrest documents. According to a police affidavit, officers responded to the domestic violence report in the area of 5000 South and Scarsdale Court, where they made contact with the victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Teen certified to stand trial as adult in 2021 Kearns killing
KEARNS — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly shot and killed a Kearns man in his truck has been certified to stand trial as an adult. Joseph Palmer, 16, of West Jordan, was charged this week in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; three counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a gun by a minor, and drug possession, both class B misdemeanors.
SLCPD: Man arrested after hotel shooting in high-crime zone
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A suspect has been arrested in relation to a shooting that took place overnight in the epicenter of a police-targeted area. Anthony Griffin, 42, is facing one count of Felony Discharge of a Firearm, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Restricted Person, and one count of […]
Police search for man missing from Murray
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a man who’s been missing from Murray since Wednesday around 12 p.m. Victor Acosta Duran was last seen on Wednesday at the Murray Post Office, according to police. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black running shoes, and a blue cap. He is […]
4 more teens arrested in death of Utah 16-year-old
Four more people have been arrested for their involvement in the death of a 16-year-old who died following an altercation Monday
Police searching for Costco theft suspects in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these women? Sandy Police are searching for two women for their alleged connection to a Costco theft. The women were caught on surveillance camera footage inside the store. If you recognize these women or have additional details about the case, contact police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case […]
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
KSLTV
Hiker seriously injured by falling rock in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A South Jordan family is hoping for a miracle after their daughter was injured while hiking. Jessie Liddiard, 25, was hit by a falling rock at Hellgate Cliffs Friday. Her mother, Tricia, said her adventurous daughter always took precautions and wore a helmet at the time of the incident.
kjzz.com
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
Comments / 0