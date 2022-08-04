Northwest Florida educators respond to DeSantis' comments about military veteran teachers

Read on weartv.com
Mobile Co. elementary school ranked #1 in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — W.H. Council Traditional school is ranked the #1 elementary school in Alabama, according to U.S. News Education. Teachers from the school shared their perspectives on how Council Traditional was able to attain this level of success. Third-grade teacher, Antoinette Mixon, said every teacher puts in more than 100% and she believes it’s […]
Meeting to address improvements to North Palafox Street in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. – The public is invited to express their views concerning the proposed improvements to U.S. 29 (North Palafox Street) during a public meeting to be held in Pensacola and virtually. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold the hybrid public meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022,...
Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
Okaloosa Co. to build new school in Crestview, more improvements
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — For the first time since 2008, the Okaloosa County Schools District is building a new school. Superintendent Marcus Chambers said a new K-8 school will be coming to Crestview. “We’re in the process right now, acquiring land in Crestview and in the central part of the county. As well and at Destin […]
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
Escambia County workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when hiring contractor
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Building Services will host a "Protect Your Project" workshop to help citizens make informed decisions when deciding to hire a contractor or handle a project themselves. It will take place on Aug. 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Escambia County Central Office Complex at...
Where to find scallops in Northwest Florida
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast loves scallops, but where do they come from? On a scallop search in the Choctawhatchee Bay Friday, teams of snorkelers searched various seagrass beds searching for the mollusks. The 12 volunteers made up of Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance, Sea Grant with NOAA, the University of Florida and Okaloosa Tourism […]
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office golf tournament helps raise awareness for special needs
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office helped raise awareness for the special needs community with a golf tournament Friday afternoon. There are nearly $2 million disabled people in Florida. The tournament supports "Emerald Coast Exceptional Families," which tries to help special needs families in a...
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
It’s Way Too Hard to Put Up a Monument to Lynching Victims
Just off a street corner in Mobile, Alabama, a historic marker spells out the grisly details of Richard Robertson’s 1909 lynching. The real story told between its embossed metallic lines is about a community’s death grip on mythology and why these memorials are needed.For nearly a year, the Mobile County Community Remembrance Project (MCCRP) has fought to control the Robertson plaque’s location. Paid for by the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI)—a Montgomery-based non-profit providing legal defense for wrongful prosecution and bringing awareness to historic race-based injustices—the $3,000 marker was the first in a planned series memorializing the county’s race-based lynching victims...
VIDEO: Navarre couple has baby’s gender revealed by Keith Urban
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a night to remember for Navarre resident Shawn Fogle and his wife, Miranda, when they were brought onstage by Keith Urban Saturday night at The Wharf. “This is what I love about you guys, you’re completely pregnant, you’re like, ‘Anyway, we are going to the concert, that’s what’s […]
Okaloosa County traffic advisory for August 7-13
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. — State Road (S.R.) 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts Sunday,...
American Magic Sets Sail in Pensacola
The New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing team has returned to the Port of Pensacola to begin their annual training for the 37th America’s Cup, to take place in Barcelona, Spain in 2024. This year will mark the third winter that the American Magic sailing team has spent training along the Gulf Coast.
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
Niceville Police K-9 killed, officer injured in crash on Highway 85
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Niceville Police K-9 was killed and an officer injured in a crash Sunday evening in Okaloosa County. The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Highway 85 near Highway 123. Niceville Police Chief David Popwell confirms to Channel 3 that K-9 "Blue" died in the crash...
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
At an emotion filled meeting, Baldwin Planning Commission denies one subdivision, tables another
In a reflection of how contentious development in Baldwin County has become, on Thursday the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission denied approval to a major subdivision outside of Fairhope and tabled rezoning the land for another planned subdivision outside of Lillian. When the commission issued its denial, the crowd...
5 local companies ranked in 'Best Companies to Work For in Florida' list
Five Northwest Florida companies have made the 2022 Florida Trend’s list of Best Companies to Work For in Florida. The full ranking list is separated by large, midsized and small companies across Florida. The midsized companies list includes:. Bit-Wizards, Fort Walton Beach, #2. Omni Commander, Miramar Beach, #34. Clark...
