ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

By Brad Elliott
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on keanradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stephenville, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#School Spirit#Texas Football#Homecomings#Highschool#West Texas#Mcmurry University#Hardin Simmon University#East Texas
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene boy raises funds with lemonade stand for local non profit helping families who’ve lost children

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country’s generosity is no secret, from both the younger and the older. For one Abilene boy, his passion for giving back began with a red tabletop lemonade stand. At six-and-a-half years old, an important distinction, Knox Dennis set up in front of his parents’ boutique, Magnolia and Oaks, off […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KEAN 105

The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area

Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director

Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy