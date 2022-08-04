Show Your School Spirit At These Upcoming Abilene Homecoming Games

Read on keanradio.com
Tips for Surviving Your Freshman Year at ACU, HSU, Cisco, TSTC, or McMurry in Abilene
Back to school time is, once again, upon us and that means we'll have a bunch of new freshmen roaming the campuses of Abilene area colleges, like Abilene Christian University, Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry University, Cisco College, and TSTC. Your first year out of high school is exhilarating, but it can...
Texas State Representative Stan Lambert Talks About Abilene High and AISD
While I attended and graduated from Abilene High School (AHS), I never realized back then, that I was surrounded by a lot of famous people. Actually, I was attending high school in a city (AISD) that had a lot of famous people graduate from Abilene, Cooper, and other area schools.
Wanna Gamble? These Are the 3 Casinos Closest to Abilene, Texas
About the only gambling legal in the State of Texas is the lottery and dog/horse racing, so if you're looking for games like Blackjack, Roulette, Hold'em, or even slot machines then you'll have to travel outside of the Lone Star State for that kind of fun. Gambling is a multi-billion...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash
CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
Shane Smith & the Saints are Coming to Abilene to Play Potosi Live
You might not know this, but seeing Shane Smith & the Saints in concert is just the concert you've always wanted to see in Abilene and they'll be playing Potosi Live on August 19th. Now that's a pretty bold statement there, Cotton. Why yes it is. Look, I've been to...
Do You Recognize Any of These 10 Famous Hardin-Simmons Alumni?
Abilene certainly is a place of higher education with solid universities and a great community college. It is no wonder these institutions attract many folks looking for that next level in their education. Some of the attendees have gone on to be pretty famous. It reminds me of my time...
Drive In Theatres Are Alive and Well – Check Out These 10 Close To Abilene
Drive-Ins. Talk about a flashback. They were a staple to many of us growing up. The main means of entertainment on a Saturday night. Load up the car and let's go. Some of my fondest childhood memories involve the $5.00 carload. Of course, I'm sure that amount has varied over the years.
Top 10 of the Buggiest Cities in and US and Texas is Hit Hard
Well, nobody really particularly cares for them. Unless perhaps you study them and really love your job. In fact, for most folks, they're just a perky nuisance. Bugs. Big ones, small ones. Ones that fly, ones that crawl. It seems like they're everywhere you look. The summertime months are still...
Abilene’s First-Ever Pride Parade & Festival Set for September 24th
Abilene may still be in the dark ages in many areas, but we just may be crawling out from the dark in others as the first-ever Pride Parade and Festival has just been announced. According to the Abilene Pride Alliance, the parade will take place in Downtown Abilene at 2...
Project to turn old Abilene Hotel into extended stay for veterans in jeopardy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Progress is being stalled for one Abilene veteran’s project, and now there’s only a short time left to make the dream a reality. What’s considered an eye sore and a nuisance in the City of Abilene could be demolished unless a veterans non-profit organization can act in turning it around. During this week’s […]
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Abilene boy raises funds with lemonade stand for local non profit helping families who’ve lost children
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country’s generosity is no secret, from both the younger and the older. For one Abilene boy, his passion for giving back began with a red tabletop lemonade stand. At six-and-a-half years old, an important distinction, Knox Dennis set up in front of his parents’ boutique, Magnolia and Oaks, off […]
Abilene’s Mack Eplen’s Best Kept Secret is Not a Secret Anymore
After dinner a few nights ago, I asked my wife if she ever craves a dessert after dinner, to which she answered "yes, I wished I could just go through the Mack Eplen's drivateria and order their Lemon Ice Box Pie." To which I answered, "I would love to have...
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Best in Abilene, according to Yelp
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Who doesn’t love a good chocolate chip cookie fresh from the oven? Big Country Homepage is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with the top five places to get a cookie in Abilene, with a little help from Yelp.com. According to the National Day Calendar, we can thank Ruth Graves Wakefield […]
The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area
Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
Abilene Philharmonic Orchestra Welcomes Their New Executive Director
Abilene's Philharmonic Orchestra (APO) has just revealed who their new Executive Director is. The former Abilene Philharmonic Executive Director (ED), Kevin Smith told the APO board of directors that he was stepping down because he had accepted a position with Artis-Naples a center for the arts in Southwest Florida. Smith...
National Check the Chip Day Is August 15TH Know Where to Go in Abilene
A pet microchip is a tiny device that is about the size of a couple of grains of rice. Whenever it's activated by a special computerized wand/device known in the veterinarian field as a microchip-reader. When the microchip is activated it then transmits a code number to the wand or...
This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters
Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
Abilene’s Chamber of Commerce Will Give Out 10 Awards During Their Awards Celebration
Abilene's Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its fall festivities. The Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting and Awards Celebration is Thursday, September 15th at the Abilene Convention Center at 1100 North 6th Street. The Annual Awards Celebration is when the past achievements are celebrated, and they honor those who...
Give The Gift of Life to the Hendrick Blood Center During These August Drives
The Hendrick Blood Center is in need of blood and regular blood donors. Simply put, blood saves lives. Maybe it's already saved your life or the life of someone you know. Below are there several blood drive events in Abilene and around the area. Stop in and give that gift of life.
