Heat, humidity to return this weekend

Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with rainy conditions
CHICAGO — Showers and thunderstorms with a Flood Watches, Warnings expiring at 11 a.m. Monday. Humid conditions with falling temps late day to the 70s after hitting low to mid 80s. Winds: NNW 10-15 G20. High: 85. Decreasing clouds tonight. Winds: N 5-15 mph. Low: 65. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly...
Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
Chicago Radar: Track Rain, Storms as They Develop in Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning. Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar. Thunderstorms with torrential rainfall rates of 2 inches or more per hour are possible with the storms,...
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued...
Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area
A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
Bad Weather Coming For IL: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago O'Hare Airport sees most delays, cancellations nationwide Sunday amid heavy rain
CHICAGO -- Another wave of airline cancellations and delays is being felt across the United States this weekend, CNN reported. According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been 862 flights canceled so far on Sunday. A total of 4,041 flights have been delayed across the United States. Chicago...
Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon
ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
fox32chicago.com
Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday
CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
daystech.org
Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago
Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
Got Snow? Missouri & Illinois Are in For A Harsh Cold Winter
With this week's high temps, I am sure you're not thinking about winter coats and snow. However, according to the Farmer's Almanac, we could be headed into a harsh winter. It looks like the Midwest will be in for a winter stormy season this upcoming winter. The Farmer's Almanac says,
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Newton The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles northeast of Momence, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Momence, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Grant Park, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
fox32chicago.com
Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
