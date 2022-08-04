ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Heat, humidity to return this weekend

By Tom Skilling
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Monday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with rainy conditions

CHICAGO — Showers and thunderstorms with a Flood Watches, Warnings expiring at 11 a.m. Monday. Humid conditions with falling temps late day to the 70s after hitting low to mid 80s. Winds: NNW 10-15 G20. High: 85. Decreasing clouds tonight. Winds: N 5-15 mph. Low: 65. Tuesday Forecast: Mostly...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Scattered downpours, possible flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered downpours could trigger isolated flash flooding late Sunday evening and overnight in the Chicago area. A slow moving frontal boundary will be the focus for additional showers and storms Sunday night through much of Monday. Although widespread severe storms are not expected, storms producing gusty winds and torrential downpours will be possible. Some isolated flash flooding is the main concern for Sunday night. Lows will be holding steady in the mid to upper 70s.Shower and storm chances will be high Sunday night through Monday morning for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs. By the afternoon, the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
NBC Chicago

Flash Flood Watch in Effect as Heavy Rains Pound Chicago Area

A flash flood watch remains in effect after heavy rains pounded parts of the Chicago area Sunday. That watch will remain in effect for DeKalb, McHenry, Boone, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties until Monday morning, according to officials, with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected in the coming hours.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heat Indices#Surface Water#Lake Michigan#Deeper Water#Nne#The Ohio Street Beach
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
daystech.org

Navy Pier Is Free & Here’s What To Do There While You’re In Chicago

Dubbed Chicago’s final playground, the 50 acres Navy Pier alongside Lake Michigan shoreline has numerous sights and enjoyable actions awaiting guests. It reopened in 1995, and since then, over 180 million have visited the Navy Pier. Regardless of age, this sprawling lakefront treasure caters to everybody’s leisure whims. There are retailers, eating places, historical attractions, parks and exhibition services, and actions like water sports activities at considered one of Chicago’s top attractions. The Navy Pier is free and open all yr to the general public and has many Instagrammable places to explore.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 13:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Newton The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles northeast of Momence, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Momence, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Grant Park, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Plane smashes wing into pole at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO - An airplane smashed into a pole at O'Hare Airport in Chicago, the Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed on Sunday. A photo shared on Twitter shows the pole cut into the wing of the plane. The Chicago Department of Aviation said that "shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, August...
CHICAGO, IL
Essence

This Summer’s Hottest Styles: Spotted

Discover the top looks seen in Chicago at The Road to ESSENCE Festival with fashion influencer, Iesha Gilchrist. Article continues after video. Fashions that reflected the radiance of empowered, beautiful, Black women were on full view when Iesha was scouting looks for ESSENCE Street Style, powered by Target. Vibrant designs in radiant hues from Tabitha Brown’s latest collection were seen on the scene—her second collection drops later this summer, and you don’t want to miss it!
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy