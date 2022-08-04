Community Cookout for kids to raise awareness of Toledo youth hunger

Read on www.13abc.com
'We are in a spiritual battle for our families, neighborhoods, our city': Toledoans gather to combat gun violence through prayer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thoughts, prayers and songs were heard outside the One Government Center on Sunday as ministers and the community came together against gun violence. The event took place at 5 p.m. and was held by faith-based community members in The Acts 2 Fellowship Group. Minister Antoinette Goodloe...
bgindependentmedia.org
Maumee hosts 44th Summer Fair
The Maumee Uptown Business Association will present the Maumee Summer Fair Friday Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 in Uptown Maumee. Celebrating its 44th year, the festival begins Friday at 5 p.m. with the Taste of Maumee. Featuring 11 Maumee restaurants, attendees can enjoy a variety of cuisine from pizza, Mexican food, wraps, ice cream, BBQ, wings, burgers, seafood and more.
'It would take a miracle for things to turn around': Acts 2 Fellowship to host prayer event on Sunday to stop gun violence in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Brenda Hailey said Toledo has a problem with generational violence, in reference to the city's struggle with gun violence. She said it's ruining the city, but it doesn't have to; so, the church has to step out of the building and into the community to do something about it.
13abc.com
Maritime Academy of Toledo to host community Back to School Bash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Maritime Academy of Toledo is hosting a community Back to School Bash for the 2022-2023 school year. The event will take place on Aug. 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maritime Academy of Toledo located at 803 Water Street. The Maritime Academy...
sent-trib.com
Under his spell: Volunteers asked to participate in Bishop’s ‘surreal’ hypnosis at fair
Mike Bishop’s hypnosis show kicked off Thursday evening at the Wood County Fair. Each show starts off with Bishop explaining a little about himself and about hypnosis. He does a few interactive tricks with the audience, then asks for volunteers. All volunteers must be age 13 or older. When...
13abc.com
Paws on patrol: Dogs are helping keep local goose population on the move
After voters in Kansas choose to protect abortion rights this week, pro-choice groups in other states are hoping it's a sign of things to come if the question gets put on the ballot in more states. Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. Updated: 2 hours...
13abc.com
Feel Good Friday: Create Community Art Fest
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, August 6, a local woman is co-launching a festival inspired by the life experiences that led her to a new purpose and profession. Halina Schriefer is the owner of Ordinary Pioneer Yoga and Healing in Whitehouse. In the cozy rooms of her business, she practices and leads sessions that are focused on two things.
13abc.com
City of Toledo finds “technical anomalies” in network
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo says its has implemented its incident response plan after network monitoring tools identified some “technical anomalies.”. The nature of those anomalies is unknown at this time. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, the city said there is no reason to believe...
13abc.com
Ohio Task Force 1 leader discusses Kentucky flood rescue mission
Toledo Police say man shot and killed Friday was murder suspect. TPD: Daevon Higgs was fatally shot at Ravine Park Village on August 5. Higgs was wanted on a murder warrant for the fatal shooting of Catherine Craig on July 31. ABC News Political Director discusses Ohio Senate race, Kansas...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
thevillagereporter.com
Rare Osprey Nest Found Near Pioneer
BIRD SIGHTING … The osprey, a rare bird in Williams County, has a nest in the cell tower behind Main Stop in Pioneer. There could possibly be a second nest in the county at the cell tower on County Road 10 near the Ohio Turnpike. An osprey was recently heard calling from that spot. (PHOT...
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night on life support, family says
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hit nearby the downtown Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority hub on North Huron Street Friday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. According to the family of the victim, the man is on life support in the ICU. The family said the driver hit the man while he was on a night walk with his daughter and a couple of other friends.
Activists host motorcycle rally to stop gun violence on Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Local activists hosted a motorcycle rally to stop gun violence because they're tired of the violence, organizers said. Organizers Rochelle Russell and Zanders "Lord Sire" Hych planned the event because change won't happen if no one tries, they said. The pair beamed with mixed emotions of...
Man handcuffed, hospitalized on scene of east Toledo standoff Saturday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An older man was handcuffed and put on a stretcher at the scene of a standoff in the 600 block of Clark Street in east Toledo Saturday afternoon. The man was loaded into an ambulance by the Toledo Fire Department. The standoff began before 4 p.m....
toledo.com
Black Swamp Conservancy to Host Concert Series on Catawba Island
Black Swamp Conservancy is hosting a new outdoor concert series at its Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve located at 4400 East Muggy Road in Port Clinton, OH on Catawba Island. The Sunday concerts begin at 2:30 p.m. and feature highly acclaimed regional musicians: Andrew Brown’s Djangophonique (August 28th);...
Lima News
Yoder joins Bluffton Primary Care group
BLUFFTON — Family medicine physician Dr. David Yoder has joined Bluffton Primary Care, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Yoder earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Cedarville University and a medical degree from Wright State University-Boonshoft School of Medicine before completing his residency through the Indiana University Ball Memorial Family Residency program in Muncie, Ind.
MetroTimes
Everything we saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos before our camera got mucked up with Faygo
Detroit’s Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. The 22nd annual Gathering, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant and a costume contest, wrestling, carnival rides, and more.
lonelyplanet.com
Sleep amongst the trees in a new Ohio treehouse village
Who hasn’t dreamt of taking to the trees for a night or two? It’s the stuff of childhood reveries, and next year, nature-lovers of all ages will be able to make it happen. In spring 2020, northwest Ohio is set to welcome a newcomer to its parks system: Cannaley Treehouse Village, a network of treetop abodes on the outskirts of Toledo.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Curtice, OH USA
We are traveling in this area to get out of the Arizona heat. This morning we were hoping to see some birds at the wildlife preserve and just as we were leaving I spotted the heart in a tree by the parking lot. It’s beautiful! I’m so glad I can keep it as a reminder of our trip, but more than that, that there are kind people who make the effort to make someone happy. The news is full of bad news about grouchy, selfish people. But America is great because of people who want to share their blessings, like the person who took the time to spread cheer. Thanks for the thoughtful acts!
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
