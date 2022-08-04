Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter

Read on 1049theedge.com
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?
9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
What Does Artificial Intelligence Think A “Yooper,” and Other Michigan Things Look Like?
With technology advancing as fast as it is, it's only a matter of time before Artificial Intelligence is ACTUALLY true intelligence. In fact, one guy who worked for Google claims an AI program he worked with, really is sentient now. BUT, until we can truly prove it, AI is just...
At Least 6 SW Michigan Libraries Have Done Away With Overdue Fees
Over the past few years, a growing trend in libraries across the country aims to wipe out fines for patrons in an effort to reduce barriers to accessing the library. Overdue books result in late fees. It's a lesson we all learned early on in childhood (I'm writing this as a millennial) and it's a lesson that, speaking personally, has stuck with me for a long time. But, if you've missed it, libraries have recently been doing away with fines for overdue items, in part, so people don't feel like they can't come back to the library.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Rare Package of Historic Mansions Listed For $2.9 Mil in Michigan’s Copper Country
This is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! In a rare move, a "package of mansions" is for sale in Michigan's copper country for the low low price of $2.9 million. As the original listing stated, included in the sale are 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI which is just 12 miles from Michigan Tech. What you choose to do with your properties is up to you-- make one your full-time residence, invest in rental properties, or sell a few off! The possibilities are endless.
Missing Missouri Cat Hitchhiked 500 Miles to West Michigan
This cat is lucky to be alive and even luckier to be reunited with its humans. Oscar Bob is feline fine after a hazardous 500-mile trip from Missouri to Michigan. The couple that found Oscar Bob went above and beyond to help the cat they found on their property here in West Michigan. First, they took the adorable kitty to the Humane Society of West Michigan to see if it had been microchipped. The result was a good news / bad news situation. The good news: Oscar Bob was in fact microchipped. The bad news? The kitty was from Cape Girardeau, a small town in Southeast Missouri. The cat nabbed itself a ride in a scary way according to the Humane Society of West Michigan,
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
Are These Michigan’s Deadliest Wild Animals?
With shark week 2022 in full bloom, and Michigan being shark-less thanks to being surrounded by the great freshwater lakes, what animals are considered dangerous and most likely to attack Michiganders? Though Michigan is known as the Wolverine state, we are home to many natural and invasive predators from small to large.
First Shipping Vessel Built on Great Lakes in 35 Years is Launched on Lake Michigan
Sailing the Great Lakes, you'll see a number of bulk carrier vessels. In fact, I follow one account on TikTok chronicling life shipping on the Great Lakes. But the majority of those ships you see were built no later than the 1980s. That changed this week with the launch of...
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Introducing Hammerschläging: The Most Michigan Game Ever Created
Over the weekend we discovered a game that may be the most Michigan thing you've ever heard of before. The game is called Hammerschlagin', which roughly translates from German to English as "Hammer-Blow." The game was actually introduced to a group of us by local musician Jake Simmons at a BBQ while watching wrestling. Apparently, while they were up north they met some backwoods boys from Michigan who told them how to play and then commenced to show them The rules are pretty simple.
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
The Story of St. Joseph’s Deadly Bar Fight At Brunke’s Saloon
For those from St. Joseph, all that's left of Brunke’s Saloon is stories and legend. In fact, physically there is nothing left of the saloon. The plot of land at 115 North State Street was later turned into the Home Restaurant and now is just a parking lot. But nearly 120 years ago, there was a deadly bar fight that shocked the town, over a matter of only $2. The owner of the saloon, Amos Brunke had apparently made an enemy when he decided not to give a loan of $2 to a local kid, Lee Shearer. Back in 1902, this was cause for a scrap, which is exactly what happened. While arguments flared, Amos' brother Henry came up from behind Lee and attacked him, as this historical article recalls:
Best Hairstylists in Southwest Michigan 2022
We're looking for the best hairstylists from South Haven to Marshall and all places in between. Nominate your favorite now. In my opinion, there are fewer people I show more loyalty to than the person that cuts and style my hair. So, let's take a minute and show our favorite hairstylists some much-deserved love by nominating them below.
All Hail the Self-Serve Beer Wall at Gun Lake
Michigan recently made it legal for patrons to serve their own alcohol in restaurants - obviously within the rules of the establishment they're in. You can't just go be hind the bar anywhere and pour a drink... they have to allow you to do it. BUT, there was a place...
Michigan Woman Returns Guitar to Billy Corgan After 27 Years
The story of how Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan was reunited with his favorite guitar 27 years after it was stolen is amazing. Back in June of 1992, the Smashing Pumpkins were playing a show at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit when Billy Corgan's favorite guitar a '74 Fender Stratocaster was stolen. On a youtube video posted by the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Corgan explained that a friend of the band who was serving as a roadie for that show approached Corgan and said, "somebody just walked off with your guitar." Corgan went to the police and offered a $10,000 reward for the return of the guitar. Lots of leads came in. But nothing panned out. A couple of months later they upped the reward to $20,000 for the return of his favorite guitar, no questions asked. Still, no luck.
