Graniteville man dies following traffic accident east of Aiken

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
 3 days ago
One person is dead following a fatal dirt bike accident in Langley Sunday night.

A Graniteville man died following a single-vehicle accident approximately 6 miles east of Aiken on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Gary L. Todd, 70, in a news release issued by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Todd was driving 2000 Ford Ranger truck that was traveling southeast on Old Tory Trail when it ran off the road to the right around 11:44 a.m. near Gracelyn Farm Road.

The vehicle hit a culvert and then overturned, based on information included in Ables’ release and a report by Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Todd, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, Ables’ release stated.

Emergency Medical Services personnel transported Todd to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where he was pronounced dead, according to Ables’ release.

The victim was the truck’s only occupant.

No autopsy of Todd’s body was scheduled.

A toxicology analysis was pending, according to the release issued by Ables after 4:15 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to conduct an investigation.

