ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

MELHS Grad Dawn Walker Is New Principal At St. Paul's Lutheran School In Des Peres, MO.

DES PERES, MO. - A new era in leadership has begun for St. Paul's Lutheran School in Des Peres, Missouri. On July 31, 2022, Dawn Walker was installed as the school’s new principal, becoming the fifteenth principal to serve since the school’s founding in 1849. Walker succeeds Janet Profilet, who retired this summer after serving as principal for nearly twenty years.
DES PERES, MO
KMOV

Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
State
Illinois State
Highland, IL
Obituaries
City
Highland, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Pierron, IL
City
Brooklyn, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70

A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highland High School#Scott Air Force Base
WCIA

Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
FOX 2

KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley

ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMOV

2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022

Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Glen Carbon resident Erika Kohoutek announces candidacy for county board

Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon, Ill., has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy