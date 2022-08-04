Read on wgel.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
edglentoday.com
MELHS Grad Dawn Walker Is New Principal At St. Paul's Lutheran School In Des Peres, MO.
DES PERES, MO. - A new era in leadership has begun for St. Paul's Lutheran School in Des Peres, Missouri. On July 31, 2022, Dawn Walker was installed as the school’s new principal, becoming the fifteenth principal to serve since the school’s founding in 1849. Walker succeeds Janet Profilet, who retired this summer after serving as principal for nearly twenty years.
1 person dead in Waterloo house fire
The Illinois State Fire Marshal and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal house fire in Waterloo.
KMOV
Police searching for missing man last seen in Wood River, Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen at a boat store in Wood River on July 21. The search is on for Vernon Law, of Chester, Illinois. Police tell News 4 he works as a deckhand on the riverboat “Kevin Michael” He left the Economy Boat Store, which is on the Mississippi River’s shores, around 2:40 p.m. on July 21. Law left the store on the “Kevin Michael.”
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Illinois Business Journal
Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening
Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow.
southernillinoisnow.com
St. Louis trucker killed in two truck crash on I-70
A 60-year-old St. Louis, Missouri truck driver was killed after his rig ran off I-70 between Effingham and the Indiana border early Saturday morning and caught fire. Claude Watson was pronounced dead on the scene. State Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Watson was passing another semi while eastbound...
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
Proposed Ozark Run byway from St. Louis to Branson awaits approval
A proposed scenic byway will take drivers from St. Louis through the Missouri Ozarks region and provide access to more than 150 recreational sites.
Firefighters find body while battling blaze in Monroe County
WATERLOO, Ill. — Firefighters found the body of a person while putting out a fire in Waterloo, Illinois, on Sunday, the Monroe County Coroner wrote in a statement. The firefighters were responding to a fire that spread throughout a home in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, the statement said.
KMOX welcomes St. Louis native Matt Pauley
ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis. “It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.” After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball […]
KMOV
2 wounded in North City shooting Sunday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in North City Sunday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Clara, near the intersection of Kingshighway and Lee just after 12:30 p.m. A man was shot and was barely conscious or breathing when police arrived. Another victim shows up a local hospital.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning in north St. Louis. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on North Broadway at Benton Street. The woman’s age and identity are unknown at this time. Police do not yet have a suspect in custody. FOX 2 will continue to update this story […]
Carjacking in north St. Louis
A man had his car stolen while fixing one Saturday morning.
Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of […]
Illinois Business Journal
Glen Carbon resident Erika Kohoutek announces candidacy for county board
Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon, Ill., has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
edglentoday.com
Celebration Of Life Held For Alton's Beloved My Just Desserts Business Owner Yvonne Campbell
FLORISSANT, MO. - On July 12, 2022, Yvonne Campbell departed this life while doing something she loved, vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with her family. There was immediate support from the community, her friends and family, and beloved customers of her business My Just Desserts. All these people met to...
Grant’s Farm in St. Louis area welcomes five new Clydesdales
Grant's Farm has welcomed five new Clydesdales to its fleet in south St. Louis County. All five of the horses are just six months old and enjoying their habitats.
