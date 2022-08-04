Read on www.mahoningmatters.com
Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman
Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
Jury selection underway in Youngstown murder trial
Jury selection is underway for a man accused of a double shooting in 2018 that killed a man.
Sebring woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
According to court records, Ashley Crawford, 42, who was previously of East Ohio Avenue, was arrested by Sebring Police Department.
Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse
A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
Missing Youngstown child found safe
Youngstown Police announced Sunday evening that 12-year-old Mason Thompson has been found with friends and is now in the care of his family. Police issued an alert for the child earlier Sunday for the Wilson 7th grader who left his West Chalmers Avenue home around 3 p.m. on August 5th.
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
Mason Thompson left his house on West Chalmers Avenue at 3 p.m. Friday
Trial continued for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year was scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas; however, it was continued to Oct. 12. Lexx Meeks was indicted on the...
Warren driver blames mechanical failure for crash into building, cited by police
One person was hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a building on Warren’s Southeast Side on Sunday. The Warren Fire Department was dispatched to Youngstown Road SE and Francis Avenue SE at around 2:30 p.m. Police say the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keith Adams told officers that one...
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison
PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
Akron police locate SUV connected to 4-year-old’s shooting death; no arrests made
A vehicle believed to have been involved in a recent shooting that left 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter dead has been located, Akron police said Sunday.
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company
A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.
Man faces death penalty in Slavic Village killings
A man who was indicted on 14 counts of aggravated murder for killing a woman, 2 children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is facing the death penalty.
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
No charges for deadly RTA bus shooting: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned no charges will be filed for a deadly shooting on an RTA bus.
Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting
A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
