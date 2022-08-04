ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Milton, OH

WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman

Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse

A Sebring woman is in the Mahoning County jail charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty charges. According to jail records, Ashley Crawford, 42, whose last known address was on East Ohio Avenue, was booked into the jail early Sunday. Court records show that Crawford is charged with six counts...
SEBRING, OH
Lake Milton, OH
Ohio State
Lake Milton, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Missing Youngstown child found safe

Youngstown Police announced Sunday evening that 12-year-old Mason Thompson has been found with friends and is now in the care of his family. Police issued an alert for the child earlier Sunday for the Wilson 7th grader who left his West Chalmers Avenue home around 3 p.m. on August 5th.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
David Yost
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
beavercountyradio.com

New Castle Cocaine Distributor Sentenced to 12 1/2 Years in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH – A Lawrence County resident has been sentenced in federal court to 150 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. United States District Judge Horan imposed the sentence on Dondi...
NEW CASTLE, PA
#Prison#Opioids#Drugs#Mahoning Valley#Oxycodone#Lake Shore Medical Center
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
cleveland19.com

Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of breaking into Boardman home, shoplifting

A Youngstown man is accused of breaking into a Boardman home, as well as shoplifting merchandise from a local Home Depot. Boardman Police were dispatched to a home on Tippecanoe Road Tuesday morning just after 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Police say the homeowner observed the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

