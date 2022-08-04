Read on www.dailyadvocate.com
Troy fire station to install safe haven ‘baby box’ that allows people to safely surrender babies
TROY — Parents struggling to care for their newborns soon could have a chance to give them a better life — no questions asked. Under Ohio’s Safe Haven Law birth parents who feel they can’t raise a child can surrender their baby within the first 30 days of being born.
2 adults, 3 juveniles hospitalized after crash in Darke County
The driver was freed by mechanical means from the vehicle and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The 37-year-old front-seat passenger was also freed by mechanical means and was initially treated at the scene and at Wayne Health Care. He was later transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
US-35 WB shoulder reopens, 1 taken to hospital
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the crash occurred near S. Smithville Road and was called in at 5:48 a.m. Sgt. Williams with dispatch reported that it was a four-vehicle crash.
School supplies giveaway happening in Dayton
With God's Grace is hosting its Annual Back to School Giveaway this Sunday, August 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.
‘We can all breathe again;’ Community thanks Kansas PD for capture of Butler Twp. shooting suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Hundreds took to the social media page of Lawrence Kansas Police Department to express their gratitude for the capture of a shooting suspect. The police department posted on their social media confirming the capture of Stephen Marlow, who is suspected of shooting and killing four people in a Butler Township neighborhood.
Middletown police searching for man suspected of robbing 84 year-old woman
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a man suspected of a robbing an elderly woman. Video released by police shows an 84 year old woman walking to her car in the parking lot of Big Lots on Roosevelt Blvd. A light colored...
Crews battle Dayton commercial building fire
Regional Dispatch reported that heavy fire could be seen from the roof of a one-story commercial building on Needmore Road.
Vandalia-Butler Community to host ‘United in Prayer’ event Monday
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @1:50 A.M.: The man suspected of killing and shooting four people in a Butler Township neighborhood, 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe, is now in custody after a nationwide search. Butler Township Police Chief John Porter told the media that Marlow was taken into custody just before 10...
CareFlight takes several to area hospitals after crash
ARCANUM – On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
Police respond to armed grand theft auto in Dayton
Around 2:44 p.m., two males stole a silver Chrysler 200 at the intersection of N Upland Avenue and Edison Street, according to regional dispatch.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items
Folks at The Good Neighbor House say they’re trying to balance an increased demand for services with a dip in the type of donations that go directly to the support of their services. The non-profit organization has been supporting our community for almost 30 years by providing a variety...
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Pedestrian strike occurs in Dayton overnight
The man was transported to Miami Valley hospital following the accident, according to regional dispatch. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
Prairie Days in need of volunteers and vendors
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ staff is hard at work planning this year’s Prairie Days festival. Prairie Days will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. This free event focuses on the prairie way of life in and around 1780 through 1810 and will feature crafts, games, and trades of the time period.
She’s a princess
Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
‘It’s just unbelievable;’ Community remembers 4 victims of Butler Twp. shooting
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Now that the suspect of a shooting in Butler Township is in custody, the community can focus its attention on remembering the four victims. It has been a tough few days for the Butler Township community. Police were dispatched to Hardwicke Place and Haverstraw Avenue just...
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash
B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
Tipp City, OH USA
My daughter and I are visiting my hometown and parents and decided to go to the First Friday Market downtown. Main St is closed to traffic and the Community Band and a Jazz Band played while we played putt-putt at various businesses, while shopping and eating a popsicle! As we were walking out to go back to my parents’ house, my daughter found this hanging in a tree! She wanted to show Grandma back home!
Butler Twp. deadly shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — More details have emerged about a man identified as a person of interest after four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood. Police on the scene identified 39-year-old Stephen Marlow as a person of interest in the case, his current location is not known.
