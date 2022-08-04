Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.

