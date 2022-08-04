ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Greenville, OH
Greenville, OH
Darke County, OH
Darke County, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight takes several to area hospitals after crash

ARCANUM – On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022 at approximately 11:19 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue, Greenville Township Rescue, Gettysburg Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the 4000 block of State Route 49 in reference to a single vehicle accident with multiple injuries.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items

Folks at The Good Neighbor House say they’re trying to balance an increased demand for services with a dip in the type of donations that go directly to the support of their services. The non-profit organization has been supporting our community for almost 30 years by providing a variety...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Daily Advocate

Prairie Days in need of volunteers and vendors

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ staff is hard at work planning this year’s Prairie Days festival. Prairie Days will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. This free event focuses on the prairie way of life in and around 1780 through 1810 and will feature crafts, games, and trades of the time period.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

She’s a princess

Makala Wick from Botkins was crowned the 2022 Auglaize County Equine Princess during The Auglaize County Fair. She was judged by a panel of three on her essay, interview, written test, speech, impromptu question and a horsemanship pattern. She will be a freshman at Botkins High School and she is the daughter of Matt and Pam Wick of Botkins. From left to right, are Matt Wick, Makala Wick, Pam Wick and her brother, Levi Wick.
BOTKINS, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight called to motorcycle crash

B URKETTSVILLE – On Aug. 6, at approximately 4:13 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Burkettsville Fire and Ansonia Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the 14,900 block of State Route 118 for a motorcycle crash with injuries. Preliminary investigation revealed a group of motorcycles were traveling northbound on State...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Tipp City, OH USA

My daughter and I are visiting my hometown and parents and decided to go to the First Friday Market downtown. Main St is closed to traffic and the Community Band and a Jazz Band played while we played putt-putt at various businesses, while shopping and eating a popsicle! As we were walking out to go back to my parents’ house, my daughter found this hanging in a tree! She wanted to show Grandma back home!
TIPP CITY, OH

