Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks that were illegally caught off the coast of southern Texas.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection of four fishermen engaging in illegal fishing, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The men were said to be aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line. The release describes lanchas as “a fishing boat used by Mexican fisherman that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor…”

A boat crew was launched and intercepted the lancha. Crew aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbterson seized 40 sharks the lancha, as well as illegal fishing equipment.

The four fishermen were detained and transferred to border enforcement for processing, the release stated.

Those who witnesses suspicious activity or illegally fishing in state waters are asked to contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

