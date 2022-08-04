ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Multiple $10,000-plus winning Texas Lottery tickets sold across state from this game’s draws in August, end of July

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q92OG_0h58gTnw00

DALLAS (KDAF) — From July 30 to Aug. 3, no one in the state of Texas has won the Texas Lottery game Lotto Texas’ jackpot as it continues to roll on. The next drawing is set for Aug. 6 with an estimated jackpot of $9.25 million (cash value of $6.11 million).

Throughout that time though, multiple tickets winning over $10,000 were sold throughout the Lone Star State according to the Texas Lottery.

  • July 30: 3 tickets sold winning $13,370
  • Aug. 1: 1 ticket winning $16,432
  • Aug. 3: 4 tickets winning $12,078

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

KIXS FM 108

$1 Million Dollar Scratch Jackpot Ticket Sold in San Antonio

While no one in Texas is a Billionaire, there is a new millionaire in San Antonio and it was sold at another inconspicuous-looking convenience store. A winning $1 million $20 500X ticket was sold at the Pik and Pack Food Mart located at 1801 West Avenue in San Antonio. This was the first top jackpot prize claimed in this game. There are still 3-$1 million jackpot tickets, 5-$100,000, and 28-$25,000 prizes remaining in this series of tickets. If you play the $20 tickets, you're saying there is a chance. Please play Texas Lottery responsibly.
