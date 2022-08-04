Residents return to court seeking financial support after apartment building roof collapse

Read on www.wcvb.com
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
WCVB
United Way continues to help 100 Worcester residents displaced by roof collapse
WORCESTER, Mass. — The United Way of Central Massachusetts is helping extend the hotel stay for 100 people who lost their homes due to a roof collapse at a Worcester apartment building. The exterior roof of the Mill Street building collapsed on July 15 into a third-floor unit, which...
Worcester apartment collapse: Hotel stay for displaced tenants of collapsed Mill Street building extended until Aug. 25
After uncertainty surrounding how long tenants of a partially collapsed Worcester apartment building would be put up in a hotel, the Department of Housing and Community Development has extended their stay until Aug. 25. On July 15, the roof of 267 Mill Street collapsed into the second and third floors...
Mill Street building collapse: City Councilors seek information on response, lessons learned, what happens next
WORCESTER — City councilors want to spend time at their Tuesday meeting talking about the July 15 partial collapse of a Mill Street apartment building that left residents of 32 units looking for new places to live. A roofing job at a building in Pond View Apartment Homes led to construction materials falling through the roof, weakening...
Worcester Redevelopment Authority Votes to Purchase Denholm Building for $3 Million
WORCESTER - The Worcester Redevelopment Authority authorized the execution of the purchase and sale agreement for the Denholm building property on Main Street in downtown Worcester. The WRA board members voted in favor of the agreement on Monday morning and will purchase the building for $3 million. In April, the...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
manchesterinklink.com
New landlord doubles single mom’s rent; whopping $1,500 monthly increase
MANCHESTER, NH – Jennifer Azibert and her two children are scrambling to find an apartment after her rent was more than doubled from $1,475 to $3,000 a month for her Chestnut Street apartment. “This should be illegal. It’s not right,” she said. “This is so nuts. This is a...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
NECN
House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe
Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
spectrumnews1.com
Jury issues verdict ruling Worcester owes Holden more than $14M for excessive wastewater transport charges
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Town of Holden announced a jury ruled the City of Worcester owes them $14.6M for excessive wastewater transport charges. It comes after almost a decade of legal proceedings. The superior court jury also found the Department of Conservation and Recreation breached its contract with the town,...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
WCVB
Firefighter among several injured in house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that injured several people in Lynn, Massachusetts, including a firefighter. The two-alarm fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. One resident said he alerted six other people who live in the...
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
WCVB
Thousands bike through grueling heat for Pan-Mass Challenge cancer care, research fundraiser
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Nearly 6,500 riders took part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a storied fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, despite high heat and humidity. The Pan-Mass Challenge is in its 43rd year and its first year back full-bore since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in...
WCVB
Man in court in stabbing death of great-aunt in Lowell, Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts man faced charges Monday in the stabbing death of his great aunt in Lowell. Rashawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested Saturday at the Saint's Campus of Lowell General Hospital. Settles had been civilly held at the hospital since Aug. 1. According to the...
Sunset in the City Rooftop Party in Downtown Worcester Canceled
WORCESTER - Pulse Magazine’s annual Sunset in the City rooftop party is canceled. The party was scheduled for Aug. 13 on the roof of the Pearl Elm garage on Pearl Street. Pulse Magazine emailed subscribers on Saturday announcing the cancelation and citing a “lack of staff in the hospitality industry and supply chain issues” as the reason they canceled the party.
westernmassnews.com
Multiple crews respond to fire at Lashway Lumber in Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews from multiple western Mass. towns responded to a massive structure fire at Lashway Lumber on Main Street in Williamsburg Sunday morning. Williamsburg Police said that they received the report around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames. Massachusetts...
New $316 million Doherty High in Worcester 'huge step forward' in energy efficiency
WORCESTER — When the new $316 million Doherty Memorial High School is expected to be finished in two years, the building's overall energy efficiency will be a “huge step forward,” said John Odell, the city’s chief sustainability officer. Doherty’s design tops energy-efficient standards in the state’s current building code by 35.7%, Odell said. ...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
