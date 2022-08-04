Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From August 4, 2022

Read on www.benzinga.com
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Analyst Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding
Within the last quarter, a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $6.03 versus the current price of a.k.a. Brands Holding at $1.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Preview: PaySign's Earnings
PaySign PAYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PaySign will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01. PaySign bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Earnings Preview: Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics ONCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Oncternal Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.23. Oncternal Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For CarLotz
CarLotz LOTZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that CarLotz will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25. CarLotz bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Certara Earnings Preview
Certara CERT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Certara will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11. Certara bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Ondas Holdings: Earnings Outlook
Ondas Holdings ONDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ondas Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Ondas Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Is Diving Following Nvidia News Today
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 2.68% to $87.39 during Monday's trading session in sympathy with NVIDIA after the company issued preliminary second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates and cited weaker gaming revenue. What Happened?. Nvidia sees preliminary second quarter revenue of $6.70 billion versus the...
Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intercontinental Exchange
Within the last quarter, Intercontinental Exchange ICE has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $122.33 versus the current price of Intercontinental Exchange at $104.56, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Expert Ratings for Perficient
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Perficient PRFT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $113.25 versus the current price of Perficient at $89.67, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Expert Ratings for TELUS Intl
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on TELUS Intl TIXT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Innovative Ind Props
Innovative Ind Props IIPR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Innovative Ind Props has an average price target of $143.75 with a high of $190.00 and a low of $100.00.
Looking Into Sirius XM's Recent Short Interest
Sirius XM Holdings' (NASDAQ:SIRI) short percent of float has risen 5.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 194.23 million shares sold short, which is 27.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
