Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos look like royalty stepping out of the Connaught Hotel in London. The power couple, who previously paid a private visit to Buckingham Palace, were all smiling at the cameras. Lauren showed her toned figure in a white pleated maxi dress from Alaia.

The Latina journalist, businesswoman, and philanthropist completed the look with teardrop diamond earrings and large evil eye pendant, both by high-end designer Jacquie Aiche. Bezos kept it casual and rocked a pair of pants with a grey t-shirt and sunnies.

GrosbyGroup

Days ago, Jeff and Lauren were also photographed smiling and having fun as they walked the city together following a lunch date . The couple has made the most out of their trip to the UK. They even spent some time with Tom Cruise . The couple was photographed having dinner with Cruise at the restaurant The Twenty Two, with the purpose of the meeting being unknown.

Although Bezos is the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk , and Tom is a beloved actor, Sanchez is a star in her own right, with an impressive career as a host and an Emmy Award-winning journalist.

The philanthropic founder of Black Ops Aviation, who is also the Vice-chair of Bezos Earth Fund, recently donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity , a community raising awareness about family separation at the border, to support its efforts of providing services to migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

We will have to wait and see what comes of their meeting, whether it’s a trip to space for Cruise aboard Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket, a movie collaboration, or just a friendship.