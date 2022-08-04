ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos look like royalty stepping out of the Connaught Hotel in London

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos look like royalty stepping out of the Connaught Hotel in London. The power couple, who previously paid a private visit to Buckingham Palace, were all smiling at the cameras. Lauren showed her toned figure in a white pleated maxi dress from Alaia.

The Latina journalist, businesswoman, and philanthropist completed the look with teardrop diamond earrings and large evil eye pendant, both by high-end designer Jacquie Aiche. Bezos kept it casual and rocked a pair of pants with a grey t-shirt and sunnies.

Days ago, Jeff and Lauren were also photographed smiling and having fun as they walked the city together following a lunch date . The couple has made the most out of their trip to the UK. They even spent some time with Tom Cruise . The couple was photographed having dinner with Cruise at the restaurant The Twenty Two, with the purpose of the meeting being unknown.

Although Bezos is the second richest person in the world after Elon Musk , and Tom is a beloved actor, Sanchez is a star in her own right, with an impressive career as a host and an Emmy Award-winning journalist.

The philanthropic founder of Black Ops Aviation, who is also the Vice-chair of Bezos Earth Fund, recently donated $1 million to This Is About Humanity , a community raising awareness about family separation at the border, to support its efforts of providing services to migrant children at the US-Mexico border.

We will have to wait and see what comes of their meeting, whether it’s a trip to space for Cruise aboard Bezos‘ Blue Origin rocket, a movie collaboration, or just a friendship.

Comments / 15

Salvador Dolly
2d ago

Her face has been cut more than a deli ham. These rich women and their plastic surgeries make them look like cartoon characters.

Reply(1)
12
Herman Stewart
2d ago

Royalty? What defines Royalty in today's world? Hey Jeff, maybe you could shake a few more pennies out of your socks and add it to the "raises" Amazon is sweeping off the rug with....Nothing about you and the innumerable news reports and photo ops gives an impressive view of you and whats her name....Royalty is much bigger and less narcissistic and wealth hoarding is the only thing you have that defines your Royal status....impress us with your Humanity.

Reply(1)
8
Olivia Bouvier
3d ago

They are both deeply unattractive from another galaxy...🤪

Reply
23
