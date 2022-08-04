ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

EBay "Thesis Not Changing" Analysts Say After Strong Guidance, Mixed Earnings

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Advertising#Auction#Europe#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ebay Inc Ebay#Mizuho Securities#Barclays#Gmv#Jmp Securities Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Germany
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Kellogg

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why UniQure Shares Are Plummeting Today?

Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, UniQure N.V. QURE said that in July, it had observed suspected, unexpected severe adverse reactions (SUSARs) in two patients after they were treated with the "higher dose" of AMT-130 in a European Phase 1b/2 trial. AMT-130 is a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Palantir Bulls Buy The Dip After Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What's Next?

Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR gapped down almost 15% to start the trading day on Monday after printing mixed second-quarter financial results. The American data analytics company reported quarterly revenues of $473 million, which came in ahead of the $471.34 million consensus estimate. Palantir reported a loss of 1 cent per share, which missed the estimate for earnings of 3 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For loanDepot

LoanDepot LDI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that loanDepot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. loanDepot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Magnite's Earnings Outlook

Magnite MGNI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magnite will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Magnite bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Revance Therapeutics: Earnings Outlook

Revance Therapeutics RVNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Revance Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86. Revance Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dominion Energy Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What To Know About JP Morgan's Upgrade of iRobot

JP Morgan upgraded its rating of iRobot IRBT to Neutral with a price target of $61.00, changing its price target from $45.00 to $61.00. Shares of iRobot are trading down 0.41% over the last 24 hours, at $59.30 per share. A move to $61.00 would account for a 2.88% increase...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy