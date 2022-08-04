EBay "Thesis Not Changing" Analysts Say After Strong Guidance, Mixed Earnings

Read on www.benzinga.com
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN had one of the biggest public listings of all time when it went public via direct listing in April 2021. Here’s a look at how shares have done since the Coinbase IPO. What Happened: Coinbase went public on April 14, 2021. The company...
Companies could soon be facing falling prices and high labor costs at the same time, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
Despite the many risks, retail investors are willing to make another bet on the meme stocks as their share prices rocket higher.
Bonso Electronics International Inc. BNSO shares jumped 132% to $11.12 after jumping around 46% on Friday. The company recently said it expects unaudited comprehensive loss of $1.6 million for fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL surged 110% to $203.80 on volatility following the company's IPO...
The initial phase II data in patients with hypothalamic obesity (HO) has transformed the opportunity for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s RYTM Imcivree, according to Goldman Sachs. The Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Analyst: Corinne Jenkins upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $6 to $28. The Rhythm...
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Kellogg K stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Financial services company Magic Empire Global MEGL held its initial public offering (IPO) last week and shares have soared more than 100% since its opening price. It's up a significant amount from its original IPO price. Here’s what happened, and what could be next. Magic Empire Global IPO: Magic...
Tucked in its Q2 earnings release, UniQure N.V. QURE said that in July, it had observed suspected, unexpected severe adverse reactions (SUSARs) in two patients after they were treated with the "higher dose" of AMT-130 in a European Phase 1b/2 trial. AMT-130 is a gene therapy candidate for Huntington's disease.
Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR gapped down almost 15% to start the trading day on Monday after printing mixed second-quarter financial results. The American data analytics company reported quarterly revenues of $473 million, which came in ahead of the $471.34 million consensus estimate. Palantir reported a loss of 1 cent per share, which missed the estimate for earnings of 3 cents per share.
LoanDepot LDI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that loanDepot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21. loanDepot bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Magnite MGNI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Magnite will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17. Magnite bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Revance Therapeutics RVNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Revance Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.86. Revance Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. SRPT, a pioneer in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced Monday that it had signed licensing agreements with the Broad Institutes of both MIT and Harvard. The move comes after the company made progress on one of its sponsored research agreements involving Duchenne muscular dystrophy and...
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
JP Morgan upgraded its rating of iRobot IRBT to Neutral with a price target of $61.00, changing its price target from $45.00 to $61.00. Shares of iRobot are trading down 0.41% over the last 24 hours, at $59.30 per share. A move to $61.00 would account for a 2.88% increase...
