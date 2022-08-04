ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law

By Andrew James
wpde.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst

The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
WLTX.com

Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCNC

Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm

FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
The Post and Courier

Letters: Ellen Weaver must come clean about master’s

Republican Ellen Weaver has acknowledged that under state law, she must possess a master’s degree before she can take office as state superintendent of education. She has said she will earn the degree before the November election and that she is enrolled in a program in educational leadership at Bob Jones University.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#13th Circuit#The Sc Supreme Court#House#Senate#Abc15 News#The Supreme Court
WNCT

DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wpde.com

Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

UofSC researchers will be "heat-mapping" across SC Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As we deal with the famously hot and humid South Carolina temperatures UofSC researchers and volunteers will scour the Columbia area Saturday in search of "urban heat islands,” areas where pavement, buildings and low vegetation turn up the heat. The data will pinpoint which...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy