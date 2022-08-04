McMaster, state officials join 'important' case challenging SC abortion ban law

Read on wpde.com
Related
Some South Carolina Republicans pause at brink of abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access — requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods — and banning the procedure early in a pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared a path to ban abortion entirely in […]
The Post and Courier
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst
The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
live5news.com
Board members worried about education gap in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gap between the lowest performing and highest performing students in South Carolina is expanding, according to the National Assessment Governing Board. The board analyzes data, known as the Nation’s Report Card, that tests kids in 4th, 8th and 12th grades to see their progress in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
WLTX.com
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
WCNC
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
Bluford inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA — Former City of Newberry Police Department Private Henry Bluford was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Columbia, on July 27. This special ceremony recognizes law enforcement officers from across the state who have lost their lives in the line of duty....
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
South Carolina residents need to make $20 per hour to afford rent
According to an annual report released by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country. The 2022 Out of Reach report breaks down the cost of housing in the state and shows how much residents must earn to be able to afford rent.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Ellen Weaver must come clean about master’s
Republican Ellen Weaver has acknowledged that under state law, she must possess a master’s degree before she can take office as state superintendent of education. She has said she will earn the degree before the November election and that she is enrolled in a program in educational leadership at Bob Jones University.
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
wpde.com
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
wpde.com
South Carolina, national gas prices continue rapid decline into 8th consecutive week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Motorists both in South Carolina and across the nation are continuing to see much-needed relief at the pumps. On Aug. 8, GasBuddy said fuel prices were down for the eighth consecutive week after experiencing record highs in the late spring. Average gasoline prices in South...
WIS-TV
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
WLTX.com
Lexington Medical Center Named One of Best Places to Work in SC
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center was named one of the “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” SC Biz News, in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group, created this annual program, now in its 17th year. This survey and...
wpde.com
Pet Helpers takes in 18 beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pet Helpers has received 18 rescued beagles to its Charleston facility after thousands were found in a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The facility- which was rife with welfare concerns- allegedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. About 4,000 were recently rescued and have been distributed to rescue organizations through The Human Society of the United States.
wpde.com
UofSC researchers will be "heat-mapping" across SC Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As we deal with the famously hot and humid South Carolina temperatures UofSC researchers and volunteers will scour the Columbia area Saturday in search of "urban heat islands,” areas where pavement, buildings and low vegetation turn up the heat. The data will pinpoint which...
Comments / 0