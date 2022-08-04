Waco attorney indicted in allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend

Read on www.kwtx.com
Waco Police investigating shooting, searching for suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched at around 1:00 p.m. Aug. 7 to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one male...
Temple Fire and Rescue responding to brushfire on HK Dodger Loop
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 15 acre brushfire is underway with Temple firefighters at the scene. Temple firefighters responded to to the fire at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 5500 Block of SW HK Dodger Loop. Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department and Moffat Fire Department are also on scene...
Salvation Army Waco is looking to ‘Stuff the bus’ and get kids the necessary supplies for back to school
Hewitt, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school is right around the corner and The Salvation Army is making sure kids in the area are prepared with the necessary supplies. This tax-free weekend, The Salvation Army is looking to stuff the bus with school supplies for local families ahead of the first day of school.
Back to school means back to school zones, may cause adjustments to morning commute
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The yellow blinking lights indicating school zones will be blinking once again as Central Texas schools start in the next few weeks. While school has been out for the summer, those blinking lights for school zones have been off too, but, now, Waco PD says its time to start paying attention when passing schools during the next few weeks.
Baylor hosts camp where kids work to address community issues
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Young minds took a deep dive into issues that exist in our community and how to address it as part of the iEngage Summer Civics Institute. About 100 kids from across the region came together at Baylor to take part in the camp focusing on action civics, meaning taking action to change the community.
Central Texas softball team wins LL Senior League World Series
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Yet another national championship is coming back to central Texas!. The District 9 softball team, made up of girls from throughout central Texas, beat Delaware to take home the national title. The team was trailing 3-0 heading into the 6th inning when the girls turned it...
‘Taste of Africa’ brings traditional African culture to Killeen for fifth year
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A sample of African culture could be experienced today in Killeen as the Taste of Africa event held their fifth annual celebration while also raising funds to benefit youth in the area. Traditional African garments, art and cuisine are just some of the things that were...
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
TWO-A-DAYS: Senior-heavy Crawford ready to pick things up where they left off
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - The Crawford Pirates won a district championship, but late season injuries played a part in the Pirates 2021 campaign. This year they will have 13 seniors who are as motivated as ever.
