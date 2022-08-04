Read on www.benzinga.com
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
XP XP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that XP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. XP bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Within the last quarter, a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $6.03 versus the current price of a.k.a. Brands Holding at $1.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Victory Capital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $28.57 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Perficient PRFT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $113.25 versus the current price of Perficient at $89.67, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Sirius XM Holdings' (NASDAQ:SIRI) short percent of float has risen 5.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 194.23 million shares sold short, which is 27.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Karuna Therapeutics KRTX shares increased by 63.5% to $229.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 1079.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Within the last quarter, New Relic NEWR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Relic has an average price target of $70.09 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $45.00.
Credit Suisse raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $315 to $329. The analyst raised the EPS estimate for 2022/2023 to $22.95/25.30. Credit Suisse notes that despite the positive trends experienced in 1H22, Cigna maintains a prudent outlook for the rest of the year. The management noted that,...
Dominion Energy Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2
Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
Slower sales of gaming products prompted Nvidia to cut its second-quarter revenue outlook to $6.7 billion from $8.1 billion.
