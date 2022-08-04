ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows. Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT. Helius Medical Tech HSDT...
Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor's Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) short percent of float has risen 41.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.40 million shares sold short, which is 0.41% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
XP Earnings Preview

XP XP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that XP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. XP bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Vir Biotechnology Earnings Preview

Vir Biotechnology VIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10. Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment INSE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Inspired Entertainment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Inspired Entertainment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies SAIL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that SailPoint Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. SailPoint Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Invitae

Invitae NVTA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Invitae will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.76. Invitae bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Analyst Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding

Within the last quarter, a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $6.03 versus the current price of a.k.a. Brands Holding at $1.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Victory Capital Holdings. The company has an average price target of $28.57 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $20.00.
Expert Ratings for Perficient

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Perficient PRFT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $113.25 versus the current price of Perficient at $89.67, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
Looking Into Sirius XM's Recent Short Interest

Sirius XM Holdings' (NASDAQ:SIRI) short percent of float has risen 5.01% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 194.23 million shares sold short, which is 27.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 10.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Karuna Therapeutics KRTX shares increased by 63.5% to $229.46 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares, making up 1079.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Where New Relic Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, New Relic NEWR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, New Relic has an average price target of $70.09 with a high of $85.00 and a low of $45.00.
Dominion Energy Clocks 18% Revenue Growth In Q2

Dominion Energy Inc D reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 18.4% year-over-year to $3.59 billion, beating the consensus of $3.57 billion. The company recorded a loss from operations of $(318) million, compared to a profit of $363 million in 2Q21. Total operating expenses increased to $3.91 billion (+46.3% Y/Y) Operating...
