Related
6-Banner Sunday: NIL and recruiting updates highlight another busy week for IU basketball
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?
Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
NBC Sports
Kyle Larson calls Indy crash with Ty Dillon ‘a big mistake’
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson said he’s embarrassed about the mistake he made last weekend and is thankful Ty Dillon wasn’t injured when Larson slammed into Dillon’s car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Just made a big mistake,” Larson said Saturday of the incident with Dillon in...
cbs4indy.com
Storm chances Sunday for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Storms will be scattered throughout our Sunday with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near triple digits. Hot and muggy weather is underway!. Sunday will be a bit more active than our Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will roll through in the afternoon and evening hours. By 8 p.m. we may be looking at more organize storms around central Indiana.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Daniel’s Family Vineyard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Blake Trobaugh, winemaker with Daniel’s Family Vineyard. Daniel’s Family Vineyard is the official winemaker of Gen Con. Visit the website here.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
indianapublicradio.org
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield
Carolyn Graham Courtney-Hatfield of Oolitic was born on November 21, 1957, and passed away peacefully in her home on August 2, 2022. She was the world’s greatest amateur crappie angler. She had a passion for her plants and flowers as well. Carolyn was a member of the Dive Christian Church of Bedford, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Tedrow Graham Conrad & step-father, Jackie Conrad.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
Decorated airman retires after 40 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people gathered at Hulman Field on Saturday to celebrate the career of retired Major General L. Kip Clark, who served in the Air Force for nearly four decades. Clark was honored by other military servicemen and women in an hour-long ceremony where he received numerous plaques and congratulations from […]
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
WTHI
IU Health responds to new abortion bans
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health organizations are also speaking up about Senate Bill 1 officially becoming law. This bans nearly all abortions across the state. "At IU Health, we take seriously our responsibility to provide access to compassionate and safe, high-quality healthcare for anyone who needs it. IU Health’s priority remains ensuring our physicians and patients have clarity when making decisions about pregnancy within the limits of the law. We will take the next few weeks to fully understand the terms of the new law and how to incorporate the changes into our medical practice to protect our providers and care for the people seeking reproductive healthcare."
