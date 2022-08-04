Starz Moves Forward With ‘Outlander’ Prequel Series

Years ago, Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey were introduced to the world as an undeniable duo with immense talent. With the support of Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment, the duo has been able to star in Grown-ish for several seasons, earn their first Grammy nominations and tour the world. While the two recording artists have intentions of recording more music together, they have used the last two years to explore their creative talents individually. Most notably, Halle Bailey has landed the lead role in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey has delivered her first set of singles as a solo artist. Today, one of those singles earned her first RIAA plaque as a solo act.

