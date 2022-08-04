Starz Moves Forward With ‘Outlander’ Prequel Series

Read on defpen.com
50 Cent To Lead Podcast Slate From Lionsgate
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been tapped to lead the first slate of shows from Lionsgate’s newly launched podcast division. Leading Lionsgate Sound under his G-Unit Sound imprint, Jackson will host a show that is tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo. As the title suggests, the audio adventure will follow the life of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Ben Stiller Tackles the Innies and Outies of ‘Severance,’ Details Adam Scott’s Casting and Expanding the World for Season 2
Click here to read the full article. No one had to get a chip implanted in their brain to enjoy “Severance,” but fans of the show experienced their own version of Innies and Outies this year: The moment before they tuned in for the mind-bending Apple TV+ series, and everything that came after. Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, who helmed the majority of Season 1, found a way to nail down the show’s complex tone and life inside the its Lumon corporation. So what’s on his mind as the show moves beyond that shocker of a finale? The show has such...
Jacob Elordi Says He Went 'To War' With Netflix Over 'Kissing Booth' Smoking
Actors Colin Farrell and Emma Stone also have spoken up about smoking bans at major studios.
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
‘Breaking’ Star John Boyega Shoots Down Secret Marvel Role Rumors: ‘That’s Not In The Vision For Me Now’
John Boyega will not be entering the multiverse anytime soon. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Boyega was questioned about rumors that he’d appear in The Marvels or the next Captain Marvel film. Without shooting down the possibility of becoming a superhero later in life, he simply said that it’s “not in the vision” for him at the moment.
Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video
A new star is emerging in southeast London and his name is Jim Legxacy. The 20-something vocalist from Cratford has a dynamic style that spans Rap, R&B and beyond. His unique skillset has landed him in GRM Daily, Complex and Fader. With the release of his latest track, “Candy Reign,” his presence outside of the U.K. will only continue to grow. Backed by guitar and an infectious sample of “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, the rising artist effortlessly floats over the production with airy tones.
Chris Patrick Sets Release Date For ‘Lead Me On’
Chris Patrick may have another strong track on his hands. Earlier today, the New Jersey hopped on to Instagram and let his fans know that he would be sharing “Lead Me On” from his upcoming project, X-Files, on Wednesday. In doing so, he shared a quick snippet of the track that was recorded during his recent listening session in Los Angeles, California. The clip was short, but Erykah Officer and Chris Patrick did enough to get fans excited without giving away too much.
dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Plans To Merge HBO Max And Discovery+
Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to alter its streaming plans in the near future. During a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery announced its plan to merge HBO Max and Discovery into one streaming service. The platform does not have a title just yet, but it is expected to debut in the U.S. next summer. From there, the company will look to roll out the service in Latin America and Europe in 2024.
‘Creed III’ Pushed Back To 2023
Adonis Creed will have to wait a little bit longer to defend his title. Variety has reported that the third installment of the Creed franchise will not be released in November as previously expected. Instead, Michael B. Jordan and company will roll out the third film in March 2023. In its new slot, Creed III will square off against Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount. Unfortunately, there’s no word as to what has caused the delay, but more details will be revealed in the coming weeks.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Warner Bros., DC Films Shelve ‘Batgirl’ As Film Enters Final Stages Of Post-Production
Warner Bros. has reportedly shelved Batgirl as the film entered its final stages of post-production. The film was originally scheduled to debut on HBO Max, but reports suggest the film was cut as Warner Bros. looks to limit the number of films that debut on streaming services. At this time, there is no word as to when or if the film will ever see the day of light.
Disney+ Pushes ‘She-Hulk’ Premiere Date Back
Fans of Marvel’s Disney+ series will have to wait just a few more hours to watch the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Variety has reported that the highly-anticipated Marvel series will debut on August 18, 2022 instead of August 17, 2022. As a result, episodes of the Tatiana Maslany-led series will appear on Disney+ every Thursday instead of every Wednesday.
Fixer Upper, The Lost Kitchen & Other Magnolia Network Shows Headed To HBO Max
HBO Max is getting a makeover! The premium cable streaming service is reportedly adding a number of popular shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network. Under a featured page curated by the Gaines couple, HBO Max will host shows like The Lost Kitchen, Magnolia Table and all five seasons of Fixer Upper beginning September 30. HBO Max will also bring a new series called Fixer Upper: The Castle to the streaming platform on October 14.
‘Have Mercy’ Earns Chloe Bailey Her First Platinum Plaque As A Solo Artist
Years ago, Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey were introduced to the world as an undeniable duo with immense talent. With the support of Beyoncé and Parkwood Entertainment, the duo has been able to star in Grown-ish for several seasons, earn their first Grammy nominations and tour the world. While the two recording artists have intentions of recording more music together, they have used the last two years to explore their creative talents individually. Most notably, Halle Bailey has landed the lead role in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey has delivered her first set of singles as a solo artist. Today, one of those singles earned her first RIAA plaque as a solo act.
