Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter in Rochester

Guns Seized, Woman Charged in Rochester Shots Fired Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman has been charged in connection to a shots fired call that happened in northwest Rochester earlier this year. 32-year-old Catherine Pelowski is facing a felony firearm possession charge after police allegedly found multiple firearms and ammunition in her residence. It all started when officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1500 block of Phama Ct. Northwest on May 13.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behavior at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Arrest Warrant For Iowa Woman in Rochester Financial Fraud Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for an Iowa woman accused of breaking into a car and stealing a Rochester woman's purse last year. A criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court charges 21-year-old Emma Cornelison with five counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. It is alleged that she broke out the passenger side window of a vehicle parked at the Isaak Walton League Park on the afternoon of January 31, 2001, and stole a purse containing the victim's credit and debit cards.
KIMT
RPD responds to 4 different overdose incidents with Narcan being used
ROCHESTER, Minn. - First responders around Rochester responded to a rash of overdose calls over the weekend, and many ended with Narcan being used. Friday, 7:41 p.m. - In the 10 block of 11th Ave. NE, a 31-year-old man overdosed. Narcan was used and he was taken to St. Marys.
Rochester Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Neighbor During Dispute
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly pointing a handgun at his neighbor. The criminal complaint charging 65-year-old Gerald Senart with second-degree assault says Rochester Police responded on April 1 20 to a report of a dispute between neighbors in the 5400 block of Weatherstone Circle Northwest and met with a woman who provided them with a video of the confrontation. The court document indicates Senart admitted to the officers that he was in possession of a handgun during his interaction with the woman, but he denied pointing it at her.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County
AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
KIMT
Man arrested with over 3,000 grams of marijuana in Austin pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 3,000 grams of marijuana is pleading guilty. Dylan Jeffery Okorie, 21 of Blooming Prairie, was arrested on February 9, 2022, by the Austin Police Department. The Minneapolis Airport Police contacted the department and said a package containing a large amount of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushroom candy bars was being sent from the airport to an address in Austin.
KIMT
Austin man pleads not guilty to knife assault
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading not guilty to an altercation involving a knife. Boh Nah, 33 of Austin, was arrested on June 23 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 19. The Austin Police Department says...
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office is looking for a man believed to be involved in an attempted stabbing. In a press release, officials say around 3:15 p.m. deputies responded to an incident on County Road O. The Sherriff’s Office says a man was mowing...
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty over 2020 cross-border chase
Weston William Zuehl, 39, was arrested on April 20, 2020, and charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation. The Lyle Police Department says a law enforcement officer who knew Zuehl’s license was canceled saw him driving south on Highway 218. Court documents state Zuehl refused to pull over and started a pursuit that crossed the state line and forced another vehicle off the road to avoid a collision.
KIMT
Man charged with child endangerment after Howard County pursuit
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Howard County left a sheriff’s deputy stuck in the mud. A 911 call came in around 6:40 pm Wednesday about a stolen vehicle in the 19000 block of Robin Avenue. The caller said a black truck with a trailer full of scrap had been stolen. The caller was following the truck and helped a Howard County sheriff’s deputy locate it.
KAAL-TV
Two found in stolen car, arrested by Rochester police
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester police located two suspects in two-day search for a stolen car, and arrested both Wednesday. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy ran the plates for a teal Pontiac Torrent with Wisconsin license plates as it turned onto West Center Street in Rochester.
Two Injured After Being Thrown from Motorcycle in Winona County
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcyclist and passenger were hurt after being thrown from their motorcycle in Winona County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol’s crash report indicates 50-year-old James Slotowski and passenger 51-year-old Deanna Slotowski were traveling west on Interstate 90 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin state line when their motorcycle went off the road and crashed in the median around noon. The report says the Chicago residents were ejected from the motorcycle as they were coming up a large hill out of the Mississippi River Valley.
Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pair of Arrests in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen led to the arrests of two people in Rochester Wednesday morning. Rochester Police Lt. Frank Ohm said an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted a Pontiac that was reported stolen in the area of 1st St. and 11th Ave. in southeast Rochester around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ohm says a Rochester Police Officer in the area also spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull over the male driver in the area of 1st. St. Northeast and Civic Center Dr., but the vehicle accelerated away from the officer.
Accused Eyota Trailer Thief Charged for Another Trailer Theft
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man already accused of stealing a trailer from an Eyota business is facing a new felony charge related to a different trailer theft out of Winona County. The charge filed in Olmsted County Court Monday accuse 48-year-old Izaak Parker of taking a trailer worth...
UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspects appear in court
Police arrested three people allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
KIMT
No one injured in Saturday morning fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – No one was hurt after a fire at an auto repair shop Saturday morning. Multiple 911 calls before 8 am reported smoke coming from Nashby’s Radiator and Auto Repair in the 1300 block of Broadway Avenue SE in Albert Lea. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke billowing out of the front and north sides of the building. Crews put out the flames and remained at the scene for roughly three more hours to extinguish any fire hidden lingering inside the structure.
