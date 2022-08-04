Tax helpers unclear yet on how exactly unborn child tax exemption will work

Read on www.wtoc.com
Second day of South Carolina’s tax free weekend in full swing
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s the second day of tax-free weekend here in South Carolina and by all accounts, business is booming. Michael Hartley, the merchandise coordinator at Hilton Head Shirt Company, tells me that Friday was one of the best business days the store has had this year.
Downed power lines spark fire on Whitemarsh Island
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of homes on Whitemarsh Island were without power Saturday evening due to downed power lines. Chatham Fire officials say they responded to the 1000 block of Cheryl Street on Whitemarsh Island just after 8 p.m. Saturday. They say power lines came down near a garage, sparking a fire.
