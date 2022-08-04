Sidewalk Sales Coming to Downtown Sault Ste. Marie August 5 and 6

It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.

The annual Sidewalk Sales event is Friday and Saturday on Ashmun and Portage. Hours vary from store to store, but you’ll have time to visit them all.

It’s a great opportunity to connect with the community and shop local.

“It’s honestly just nice to get a new crowd,” said Ryan Morley, owner of Monocle Jewelers. “People are creatures of habit. The first part of August, there are always sidewalk sales. We are always going to have stuff going on downtown no matter the different sizes. It’s great to bring out different fun things. Also for our business, it gets a lot of people inside that don’t normally get downtown walking or that sort of thing so it’s a great weekend for everyone.”

Don’t forget to walk on down to Water Street Saturday as the Twin Soo’s Cruiser Car Club will have dozens of cars on display.