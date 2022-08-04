Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
‘We Played a Really Bad Game. The Attitude Was Not Right at the Start’ - Jurgen Klopp’s Thoughts After Liverpool Held to Draw by Fulham
Liverpool was held to a point in the opening weekend clash at Craven Cottage to newly promoted side Fulham. Liverpool never seemed to find their rhythm within the game with Fulham capitalizing on Liverpool's many mistakes.
ESPN
Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury
A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
MLS・
Watch: Brighton Own Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Brighton
A Brighton own goal has given Manchester United a possible lifeline in the game at Old Trafford that saw the Red Devils fall two goals behind and you can watch the goal here.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture
Liverpool kick start their Premier League campaign this afternoon away to newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts ahead of the game.
BBC
Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch
Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Wants Bayern Munich Winger Leroy Sane
Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Bayern Munich and Germany winger, Leroy Sane, to Liverpool according to a report.
'It All Boils Down To This Weekend' - Pundit On Battle Between Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez & Erling Haaland Of Manchester City
A former Scotland international has said that pre-season form counts for nothing in the battle of the strikers as the Premier League gets underway this weekend.
ESPN
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea players refuse to wear 'cursed' No. 9 shirt amid striker woes
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that "nobody wants to touch" the club's No. 9 shirt amid fears it may be cursed. The number is vacant after Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, fuelling speculation it was being left for a possible new signing as the club continues to search for a forward with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko under consideration.
Steven Gerrard urges Aston Villa players to start ‘walking the walk’ in top flight
Steven Gerrard has said Aston Villa must start “walking the walk” if they are to achieve a top-half finish after being backed by the club’s billionaire owners to revamp the spine of his team. Villa have made five signings, including Philippe Coutinho on a permanent deal, and...
NBC Sports
Leicester City vs Brentford: Bees buzz back to get nice away point
Brentford stormed back to claim a point at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City lost a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with the Bees on Sunday. Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall staked the Foxes to a 2-0 lead after 46 minutes, but Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva scored in the final half-hour to earn Thomas Frank’s men a point.
Ryan Giggs’ ‘abusive’ messages to girlfriend revealed during ‘3-year harassment campaign’
THE “abusive” messages said to have been sent by Ryan Giggs to his girlfriend have been revealed as he stands accused of assaulting her. The former Manchester United star, 48, is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-partner Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
Lampard believes ‘beautiful’ survival battle has made Everton stronger
The noise outside Goodison Park is much quieter than when impassioned Evertonians inspired their team towards safety in May but Frank Lampard can hear it just as clearly. Another fight for survival. First manager to be sacked, according to the bookies. Whatever unfolds, a crash course in management at opposite ends of the Premier League table has made Lampard better-equipped to handle it.
'It's Super Ambitious' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Making Top Four
Chelsea have been successful in finishing in the Champions League spots of the Premier League for four years running, but with the competition seeming to grow season by season, Thomas Tuchel is gearing up for a challenge.
SB Nation
View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last
Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
CBS Sports
Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6 Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
