ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Dortmund beat Leverkusen 1-0 but new signing Adeyemi suffers injury

A first half goal by Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus was enough to carry last season's runners-up past Bayer Leverkusen in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday but their winning start was overshadowed by an injury to new signing Karim Adeyemi. It was also a victorious return for Dortmund coach Edin...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Manchester City#Everton#Jpw#Pst#The Premier League#Epl#Nbc Sports Predictor#The Premier League Pick#Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal#Channel
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland

At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Coventry City v Rotherham United: Game off because of 'unsafe' pitch

Coventry City's home Championship game against Rotherham on Sunday has been postponed because of an "unsafe" pitch. The Coventry Building Society Arena has been used for rugby sevens matches during the Commonwealth Games. The decision to call off the match was taken by a senior official following an 18:00 BST...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ESPN

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea players refuse to wear 'cursed' No. 9 shirt amid striker woes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that "nobody wants to touch" the club's No. 9 shirt amid fears it may be cursed. The number is vacant after Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, fuelling speculation it was being left for a possible new signing as the club continues to search for a forward with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko under consideration.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester City vs Brentford: Bees buzz back to get nice away point

Brentford stormed back to claim a point at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City lost a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with the Bees on Sunday. Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall staked the Foxes to a 2-0 lead after 46 minutes, but Ivan Toney and Joshua Dasilva scored in the final half-hour to earn Thomas Frank’s men a point.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Lampard believes ‘beautiful’ survival battle has made Everton stronger

The noise outside Goodison Park is much quieter than when impassioned Evertonians inspired their team towards safety in May but Frank Lampard can hear it just as clearly. Another fight for survival. First manager to be sacked, according to the bookies. Whatever unfolds, a crash course in management at opposite ends of the Premier League table has made Lampard better-equipped to handle it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

View from the enemy: Everton expect this year will be better than the last

Chelsea and Everton are about to kick off at Goodison Park in the first game of the new Premier League season for them. Both teams will be hoping to get off to a good start after finishing at opposite ends of the table last season. For a bit of pre-match reading, we sat down with Trent Nelson of Royal Blue Mersey to chat about the expectations for the next 90 minutes and next 9 months ahead. Be sure to check out the reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about all the drama of Chelsea Football Club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Watch Leicester City vs. Brentford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Premier League returns to action on Sunday. Last Season Records: Leicester City 14-14-10; Brentford 14-18-6 Leicester City won both of their matches against Brentford last season (2-1 and 2-1) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. The 2022-2023 Premier League season is here, and Leicester and Brentford will play their first match 9 a.m. ET on Aug. 7 at King Power Stadium. The Foxes struggled last year, ending up 14-14-10. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Brentford (14-18-6), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy