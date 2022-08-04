A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. There are few things I love more than scrolling through slideshows of royal OOTDs, and even though Meghan left the royal family, she will always remain a fashion queen. Her effortlessly chic looks have evolved over the years, but she’s always had a soft spot for clean lines and color blocking. Also, if royal fashion is indeed your thing, then I recommend two glossy books full of photos and analysis of royal style: here’s an excerpt from one, and this is the other one. READ MORE.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO