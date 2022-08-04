Read on www.elitedaily.com
Selena Gomez welcomes her 30th birthday in a yacht alongside rumored partner Andrea Iervolino
Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday in Italy, surrounded by her closest friends and a rumored new love. The singer, actress, and businesswoman were captured boarding the luxurious yacht in Positano with a helping hand from Italian-Canadian film producer Andrea Iervolino. According to Elle magazine, Gomez and Iervolino...
Beyoncé Celebrates ‘Renaissance’ With Studio 54-themed Party in a Shimmering Bodysuit
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé is continuing the celebration of her recent album, “Renaissance.” The musician hosted a Studio 54-themed disco party Friday night at the Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition, called “Club Renaissance,” to celebrate the album, which officially released on July 29.More from WWDLady Gaga's Best Red Carpet LooksThe Trend: Music Festival FashionPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season Four Beyoncé attended the party wearing a House of Timothy White shimmery bodysuit that was designed with a plunging neck and featured matching gloves. She paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights...
Selena Gomez Sees Marriage And Motherhood In Her Future
On Aug. 5, Selena Gomez opened up about her vision of the future. (Um, feels a bit like she’s channeling fellow Disney royalty That’s So Raven’s Raven Baxter, no?) According to Gomez herself, she has high hopes for her next chapter, and her quote about wanting marriage and kids someday is so sweet.
Once and Forever I Will Always Be an Olivia Newton-John Fan
My first concert was Olivia Newton-John during her Physical tour. It was 1982 and I was 11. I remember exactly what I wore, because it would be snazzy today after many years of it being an utterly shameful outfit: a navy blue knicker jumpsuit with gold piping and epaulets. With wedge heels? Lookout. I felt like a dork. I was a dork.My best friend and I were determined to get tickets, so we sat on the Ticketron telephone line all day, dialing and redialing the rotary until we didn’t hear a busy signal. Because my mom was a divorcee and...
Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star & Pop Singer, Dead at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. The Australian singer and actress was known for her roles in “Grease” starring alongside John Travolta, as well as singing chart-topping hits such as “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want.” Newton-John’s husband John Easterling, confirmed the news on Monday on Facebook: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” He added, “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her...
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 5, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 5, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. There are few things I love more than scrolling through slideshows of royal OOTDs, and even though Meghan left the royal family, she will always remain a fashion queen. Her effortlessly chic looks have evolved over the years, but she’s always had a soft spot for clean lines and color blocking. Also, if royal fashion is indeed your thing, then I recommend two glossy books full of photos and analysis of royal style: here’s an excerpt from one, and this is the other one. READ MORE.
