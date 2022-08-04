ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Stuff to Get the Most for Your Money

For some, shopping is a form of entertainment, a pastime that brings joy—one of life’s simple pleasures. Unfortunately, your spending habits can cause major damage to the planet. According to reports from the United Nations, the clothing industry contributes up to 10% of the pollution that is causing climate change. In fact, the global fashion industry, with its emphasis on fast fashion, produces around 2.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, which is more than the emissions of all international flights and maritime shipping combined. While some businesses are trying to offset this environmental damage by focusing on sustainability and relying less on fossil fuels, you can also do your part by learning how to recycle (trust us, you can recycle anything!), upcycle clothes and sell your unwanted stuff. Yep, that’s right—there are plenty of people who will think your trash is actually a treasure!
SHOPPING
CNN

Keep your dorm spotless with these 25 items under $25

Organizing all your things in a dorm room can be a huge task. And to make matters trickier, dorm rooms are typically very, very small. We asked experts to help us pick out 25 of the absolute best dorm room organizers, all priced under $25.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Samsung Tvs#Target Circle
CNET

High Electric Bills: Does Turning Off the Lights Actually Save Money?

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. This summer has seen rising prices on everything from gas to groceries, which might be straining your monthly budget. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've also got one consistent monthly expense: the electric bill, which also may be skyrocketing.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Google
CNN

50+ best back-to-school sales for the whole family

Whether you’re dreading the return to the classroom or counting down the days until September, there’s no denying it — Summer is coming to a close, and students everywhere need to gear up for the new school year. Thankfully, you can save on back-to-school shopping now, thanks to tons of sales for everyone from Kindergartners to college freshmen and beyond.
SHOPPING
CNET

Where Can I Cash In My Coins?

For many, turning coins into cash means a little extra pocket money. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change into an empty...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
People

Amazon Launched a Huge Back-to-School Sale on College Essentials — Up to 67% Off

If you're ready to cross off some items on your back-to-school checklist, Amazon is having a major sale on college essentials this weekend. Whether you're just starting college or returning for a new school year, the site's huge Off to College sale (up to 67 percent off!) has everything you need for your dorm, apartment, or house. From comfy bedding and soft towels to foldable storage boxes and hampers, there are plenty of home deals to shop. You'll also find savings on tech, including headphones and laptops.
EDUCATION
CNET

Save on Back-to-School Basics with Threadsy

School is right around the corner, and with that comes the dreaded expense of back-to-school shopping. Threadsy can help you save a little cash on some quality clothing staples for your kids: From now until Aug. 30, you can save 15% off select T-shirts, hoodies, polos and more by using the code RECESS at checkout.
SHOPPING
The Independent

How to save on school supplies by tapping your community

It’s that time again: back to school, back to spending so much money on supplies. And this year, families will have to shell out even more than usual because of inflation.Thankfully, you can still save money on supplies and other gear by leaning on local parents, neighbors and community members. Here’s how.BUY IN BULK, THEN SPLIT THE COSTSYou know who else is buying the same supplies you need? The parents of your kid’s classmates. So join forces.Buy certain supplies in bulk if the cost per unit is less than that of a smaller pack. Then split those supplies among other...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy